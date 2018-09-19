H.E.R. Announces ‘I Used To Know Her Tour’

H.E.R. is returning to the road on her second North American headlining tour.

The “I Used to Know HER Tour” will kick off Nov. 10 in Atlanta before making stops in cities including Houston, New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Las Vegas, and more. The 21-date trek wraps Dec. 20 in San Francisco. Bri Steves and Tone Stith will serve as supporting acts.

Tickets were available to the general public on Friday, Sept. 14.

The tour is named after H.E.R.’s latest EP, I Used to Know Her: The Prelude, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s R&B Albums chart.

I USED TO KNOW HER TOUR DATES

Nov. 10 – Atlanta, GA – Coca Cola Roxy

Nov. 11 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

Nov. 13 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

Nov. 14 – Charlotte, NC – Fillmore

Nov. 16 – Philadelphia, PA – Electric Factory

Nov. 17 – Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live

Nov. 19 – Toronto, ON – Rebel

Nov. 20 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS

Nov. 25 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

Nov. 26 – Boston, MA – House Of Blues

Nov. 29 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa

Nov. 30 – Richmond, VA – The National

Dec. 2 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre

Dec. 3 – Detroit, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

Dec. 4 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre

Dec. 6 – Houston, TX – Revention Music Center

Dec. 9 – Dallas, TX – Bomb Factory

Dec. 11 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

Dec. 13 – Las Vegas, NV – House Of Blues

Dec. 18 – Santa Ana, CA – Observatory

Dec. 20 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield