H.E.R. Announces ‘I Used To Know Her Tour’
H.E.R. is returning to the road on her second North American headlining tour.
The “I Used to Know HER Tour” will kick off Nov. 10 in Atlanta before making stops in cities including Houston, New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Las Vegas, and more. The 21-date trek wraps Dec. 20 in San Francisco. Bri Steves and Tone Stith will serve as supporting acts.
Tickets were available to the general public on Friday, Sept. 14.
The tour is named after H.E.R.’s latest EP, I Used to Know Her: The Prelude, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s R&B Albums chart.
I USED TO KNOW HER TOUR DATES
Nov. 10 – Atlanta, GA – Coca Cola Roxy
Nov. 11 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
Nov. 13 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
Nov. 14 – Charlotte, NC – Fillmore
Nov. 16 – Philadelphia, PA – Electric Factory
Nov. 17 – Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live
Nov. 19 – Toronto, ON – Rebel
Nov. 20 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS
Nov. 25 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
Nov. 26 – Boston, MA – House Of Blues
Nov. 29 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa
Nov. 30 – Richmond, VA – The National
Dec. 2 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre
Dec. 3 – Detroit, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre
Dec. 4 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre
Dec. 6 – Houston, TX – Revention Music Center
Dec. 9 – Dallas, TX – Bomb Factory
Dec. 11 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
Dec. 13 – Las Vegas, NV – House Of Blues
Dec. 18 – Santa Ana, CA – Observatory
Dec. 20 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield