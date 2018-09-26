Halle Berry Will Executive Produce ‘Boomerang’ TV Series with Lena Waithe

It’s been more than two decades since Eddie Murphy brought the story of Marcus Graham, a handsome, high-powered marketing executive to life in Boomerang.

After BET announced it was adapting the 1992 hit comedy for the small screen, now we know Boomerang star Halle Berry will partner with Lena Waithe to executive produce the series.

“I’m thrilled to team up with Lena on this project as she is without a doubt a leading voice of her generation and a trail blazer in her own right,” Berry said in a statement. “I’m truly excited to be a part of bringing this iconic and beloved film to the small screen.”

Waithe, who made history as the first Black woman to win an Emmy Award for comedy writing, will pen the pilot episode with writer and producer Ben Cory Jones, who will also serve as Boomerang’s showrunner.

While many may be weary about yet another reboot, Waithe assured fans that she’s not trying to simply recreate the magic of the original film, but rather tell a modern story based on a film many of us love.

“This is less of a reboot and more of a continuation of the original story,” Waithe explained.

“There’s no point in trying to remake a classic,” she continued. “It can’t be done. So we want to create something fresh that speaks to a new generation. We hope people will come to the show with an open mind and ready to embrace the new world we’ve created!”

According to Deadline, the show will center on the children of the film’s main characters — Marcus (Murphy), Angela (Berry), and Jacqueline (Robin Givens) — and will premiere on BET in early 2019.