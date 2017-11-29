What Happened To Quality And Pride In American Life?

Question: Have our “individualistic-ultra-egos” destroyed our “spiritual moral conscience” concerning what is right and what is wrong? Seemingly, too many Americans are attempting to make right wrong and wrong right, and make it work. America, let’s get off of this spiritual road to oblivion, “Trump-Band-Wagon,” which is taking us into the wilderness of spiritual ignorance and there is “no-return.” “Be not deceived; God is not mocked; for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap. For he that soweth to his flesh shall of his flesh reap corruption; but he that soweth to the Spirit shall of the Spirit reap life everlasting.” (Galatians 6:7) Hence, Christian Right Evangelicals: “Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may devour: whom resist stedfast in the faith, knowing that the same afflictions are accomplished in your brethren that are in the world.” (1 Peter 5: 8-9) Of course, this is precisely why every Christian Right Evangelical should “prick” his/her own spiritual conscience and: “Submit yourselves therefore to God. Resist the devil, and he will flee from you.” (James 4:7) The greatest social democracy on the planet should not be characterized by spiritual-moral-confusion; because confusion is of the devil, not of God. Moreover, Christian Right Evangelicals, the Bible is prophecy, therefore: “This know also, that in the last days perilous times shall come. For men shall become lovers of their own selves, covetous, boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy, without natural affection, trucebreakers, false accusers, incontinent, fierce, despisers of those that are good, traitors, heady, high minded, lovers of pleasures more than lovers of God; having a form of godliness, but denying the power thereof: from such turn away.” (2 Timothy 3:1-5) America, we know that this scripture is applicable to most Republicans because they are completely spiritually-confused in their thinking about what is going on in American society. Just maybe their confusion is a result of their own “elitist” attitudes, and above all, their blind loyalty to the leadership style of President Trump.

Christian Right Evangelicals and secular minded individuals of the same “socio-economic-political-mentality,” and who unfortunately believe in “privilege-based-democracy,” please know that “EGO” is a “personal-pronoun-disease-acronym” for “Edge-God-Out.” But, on the other hand, Faithful Christians who have a personal relationship with God through his Son, Jesus Christ the Righteous One, know that they should: “Let the words of my mouth, and the meditation of my heart, be acceptable in thy sight, O Lord, my strength, and my redeemer.” (Psalms 19: 14) America, take heed and please remind President Trump of the Good News Gospel recorded in this scriptural verse. Money and power are important material instruments, but they are not the cornerstones of a “Great Society.” Spirituality and morality are eternal dimensions for greatness. Great societies usually collapse from within because of “spiritual-moral-decay,” not because of external forces. Morality cannot be legislated or enforced with weaponry (GUNS). On “9/11” America was physically attacked by “Foreign Adversaries.” But, on “11/9” the “81%” of Christian Right Evangelicals who voted for Donald J. Trump spiritually attacked American social democracy. The Roman Empire collapsed primarily because of spiritual-moral-bankrupt-leadership, not lack of power and money. Prior to November 8th, 2016, “ALL” of America’s Presidential leaders knew how to speak “spiritual-truth” to power, not threaten war or nuclear annihilation. Christian Right Evangelicals, please spiritually understand what truth-sanctification is all about: “Sanctify them through thy truth; thy word is truth.” (John 17:17) In so doing, you just might be able to “spiritualize/civilize” the tongue of President Trump, since the issues of: “Death and life are in the power of the tongue:” (Proverbs 18:12) Spirituality and morality must be taught and exampled in family structures (homes), churches, and schools. The spiritual-moral-breakdown that is plaguing American society is primarily due to the breakdown of family structure, the spiritual-moral-failure of Christian Right Evangelical leadership and their greed for power, money, and material empire building, the spiritual breakdown of the teaching of the 3-Rs in public education (Christian-Moral-Society), the systematic “curriculum-disrespect” of non-white cultures, and the White Privilege oriented polarization of the criminal justice system. Lady Justice has been found not to be blind! Nor are the scales of justice equally applied and enforced.

Again, the spiritual-moral-breakdown of America’s primary institutions is at the crux of our internal confusion as well as our “moral-leadership-decline” in the world community:

The inability of American families to teach/example godly love and train children in the way of the Lord. “And if it seems evil unto you to serve the Lord, choose you this day whom ye will serve; whether the gods which your fathers served that were on the other side of the flood, or the gods of the Amorites, in whose land ye dwell: but as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.” (Joshua 24:15)

The inability of Christian Right Evangelical pastors to preach and teach the Gospel of News according to the spiritual principles of Jesus Christ, the Righteous One. Pastoral leaders are spiritually charged with leading individuals into God’s truth because it is in God that individuals find salvation. “For if a man know not how to rule his own house, how shall he take care of the church of God?” (1 Timothy 3:5)

The inability of public and private school educators to teach and example excellence in achievement in-conjunction with “ethical-moral-values.” All education is moral education. “Blessed is he that readeth, and they that hear the words of this prophecy, and keep those things which are written therein: for the time is at hand.” (Revelation 1:3)

America’s political governance problem(s) concerning “socio-economic-ills” cannot be solved through the barrel of guns; only through diplomatic channels. “Put up again thy sword into his place: for all they that take the sword shall perish with the sword.” (Matthew 26:52)

Lady Justice is not blind, nor are her scales balanced, and oftentimes she peaks at skin-color and bank accounts. The greatest law(s) comes from heaven, not earth. Unfortunately, the civil and criminal laws of American society are based upon “White Privilege.” But, “The law of the Spirit of life in Christ Jesus hath made me free from the law of sin and death. For what the law could not do, in that it was weak through the flesh, God sending his own Son in the likeness of sinful flesh, and for sin, condemned sin in the flesh.” (Romans 8:2-3) America, there is no EXCUSE for sin (unrighteousness)! Selah!