Harmony Public Schools Hosts Annual Houston STEAM and International Festival and Career Fair

ABOVE: (l to r) Tameka Germany, Dean of Students; Jasmeen Kohli, Head Principal; Students; Captain Jean Mbog – Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals; and two aerospace recruiters/colleagues

One of the Greater Houston area’s most recognized leaders in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math (STEAM) education, Harmony Public Schools, recently partnered with numerous STEM professionals and organizations in the area to host its annual Harmony School of Ingenuity – Houston STEAM and International Festival and Career Fair at the Harmony School of Ingenuity.

The purpose of this annual event is to highlight student research and provide a platform for students to receive valuable feedback from leading industry experts. Students showcased demonstrations in all areas of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

The Houston STEAM and International Festival and Career Fair opened with a Community Partnership Networking Breakfast, where corporate community leaders, elected officials, nonprofits servicing the community in all facets of STEAM, along with representatives from entities such as Houston Community College, University of Houston STEM Center, the Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals, Shell Oil and various others were in attendance.

All across the nation, especially in the Greater Houston area, the shortage for nursing professionals is at an all-time high. With a city like Houston, which is widely recognized for its booming healthcare industry, the Harmony School of Ingenuity Biomedical Sciences Academy makes it a mission to fill this growing need with students of underrepresented communities.

The Houston STEAM and International Festival and Career Fair served as the perfect stage to highlight what Harmony Public Schools students have developed in biomedical innovations courses to combat these world challenges that the healthcare industry are facing on a local and national level. Students were able to perform live demonstrations, present their research findings and showcase activities such as student-assembled rocket launches, live chemical reactions, biomedical science innovations experiments, and “sea perch” (underwater robotics) demos.

More importantly, this free public community event served as a means to link local leading STEM organizations and professionals to Houston Harmony High School students who are planning on pursuing careers in the areas of STEAM.