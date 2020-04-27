Harris County Order Requiring Face Coverings Take Effect

Additional Pop-up Testing Sites Bring Daily Capacity to 1,600

The impact of COVID-19 continues to bring about several changes in the Greater Houston area.

That trend continues, as this past week, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced that, beginning Monday, April 27th, Harris County residents would be required to wear face coverings. Those face coverings can consist of a mask, scarf, bandanna or handkerchief.

Under the county order, all Harris County residents who are 10 years old and up will be required to wear the face covering or mask, which must cover the nose and mouth, for a 30 day period. There will be a few exceptions to the rule, which will consist of a person who is exercising, eating, drinking, or alone in a separate place, or at your own residence.

Judge Hidalgo also announced the launch of a Harris County COVID-19 Strike Team that will identify high-risk congregate settings and bring testing to them.

Earlier this week, the team, composed of county epidemiologists, public health experts, social workers, and testing staff, began conducting site assessments, providing recommendations or control orders where needed, and providing the ability to test large groups of residents and staff at locations such as senior centers, nursing homes and shelters.

“The goal isn’t just to save lives, but to also go on offense against this virus and quickly isolate it where we know it has the potential to spread quickly,” said Judge Hidalgo. “The more we’re able to do this, the better we’re able to choke off the virus, stop it in its tracks, and move forward.”

The effort is part of Harris County’s strategy to use aggressive public health interventions to stem the spread of COVID-19. The Strike Team is starting with one nursing home per day, but will expand in capacity in the coming days as additional capacity and staff are added.

Additionally, starting this Thursday, April 30th, Harris County plans to double its mobile testing sites from two to four, in addition to the fixed testing sites in Katy and Baytown. Each mobile testing site has the capacity to test 150 per day, with each fixed site capable of handling up to 500. This brings the total daily testing capacity, not including tests conducted by the strike team, to 1,600 tests. People living anywhere in the county may choose the site that is most convenient for them.

“We know that the easier we make it for folks to get tested, the more will be able and willing to do so,” said Judge Hidalgo. “It’s our job to do what we can to make sure we’re touching every corner of our community.”

Testing is available for anyone regardless of citizenship status and is FREE. All individuals seeking a test should complete an online screening tool at readyharris.org or call 832-927-7575. If an individual cannot drive to a site, Harris County’s At-Home Testing Team will call the individual and set up an appointment.

For more information on the face covering requirement or to learn about the various COVID-19 testing locations, visit readyharris.org.