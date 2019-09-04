HBCU STEM College Recruitment Fair at 2019 National Battle of the Bands Event – a Huge Success

ABOVE: Attendees at the HBCU STEM College Recruitment Fair

Over 7,000 youth attended the HBCU STEM College Recruitment Fair as part of the 2019 National Battle of the Bands events at NRG this past weekend, where high school students from all over the Greater Houston area and beyond were able to attend and learn about prospective Historically Black Colleges and Universities from across the country. Several groups and organizations were on hand to serve the attendees, such as the Mu Mu Nu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., and several notables were on hand, such as Houston City Councilwoman Martha Castex-Tatum.