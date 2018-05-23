HBO’s ‘Being Serena’ Shows Serena Williams’ Journey Back to the Court

‘Being Serena’ is a docu-series that chronicles tennis legend Serena Williams’ personal and professional journey. Williams, 36, currently has 39 Grand Slam titles, 4 Olympic Gold Medals, and the greatest number of women’s singles match victories in Grand Slam history. It was a little over a year and a half ago when Williams defeated her sister Venus Williams for her seventh Australian Open crown and her 23rd career Grand Slam singles title. As incredible a feat that was, the story didn’t stop there. Williams later revealed that she was 8 weeks pregnant at the time of her victory. This docu-series, which is produced by HBO Sports and IMG’s Original Content Group, provides access to Williams’ journey of pregnancy, motherhood, marriage, and her battle to get back on the court.