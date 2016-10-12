HBREA Hosts 2016 Annual Home Buying & Lifestyle Expo With Hopes of Increasing African American Home Ownership

The Houston Black Real Estate Association (HBREA), in keeping with their ongoing commitment to serve the underserved community, will be hosting their 2016 Annual Home Buying & Lifestyle Expo on Saturday, October 15, from 10 am to 4 pm, at the Brentwood Lifelong Learning Center, located at 13033 Landmark Street here in Houston.

The event is open to the public and free of charge, and will attract many first-time home buyers in the Houston and surrounding area residents.

Over 1,000 area residents are expected to attend this informative Expo that will provide attendees with a unique opportunity to get educated about all facets of home buying, as well as the benefits of ownership.

The Expo will showcase how potential homeowners can successfully navigate the process by utilizing resources available to them, in addition to how housing acquisition contributes to the revitalization and economic development of inner-city communities. Attendees will have a chance to win gifts and door prizes to include TVs, tablets, gift certificates and much more.

“It has been proven that many consumers, unfortunately, are not aware of the many resources available to them to assist with their purchasing of homes and property,” said HBREA President John L. Guess, III, who will bring greetings to kick off the Expo. “It is our mission that everyone leaves with a better understanding of the home buying process, while also being exposed to available resources in order to make better, informed decisions about purchasing a home.”

Exciting all-day home buying finance classes will be conducted by BB&T Bank and BBVA Compass Bank, along with many other community-based organizations, such as the Brentwood Baptist Church Veterans Assistance Ministry. In addition, experienced housing and financial industry professionals will conduct “free” workshops on Credit Repair, Interior Design, Do-it-Yourself home improvement tips and much more.

Back by popular demand at the Expo, will be the “do-it-yourself” demonstrations, which will be provided each hour, and will involve tips on installing bathroom vanities; paver patios, ceramic and porcelain floor tile; interior wall painting; and faucets.

The Expo, including the Brentwood Baptist Church Veterans Assistance Ministry, will have over 75 exhibitors and vendors, including real estate firms, home insurance companies; home builders; financial investment companies; law firms; mortgage brokers.

The Expo is sure to have something for any and all interested first-time home buyers who attend.

HBREA is the local chapter of the National Association of Real Estate Brokers (NAREB) which was founded in 1947 and is the oldest and largest minority trade association in America. The Houston chapter was founded in 1949 and has been instrumental in being pro-active in serving all citizens who have the right to equal housing opportunities regardless of race, creed or color.

HBREA was founded by eleven progressive real estate brokers who were faced with the dilemma of discriminatory real estate practices and deemed it necessary to form an entity that could ensure not only democracy in the real estate industry but also in housing opportunities. The Founding Members of HBREA, who were also pioneers in the industry, included: J.W. Hubert, J.E. Robinson, J.W. Robinson, Sr., E.J. Hardy, W.O. Bonner, W.W. Robinson, E.S. McCullough, O.J. Polk, Garfield Clark, Roscoe Cavitt and S.D. Jones. The Association effectively executes its mission by bringing together minority professionals in the real estate industry to promote the meaningful exchange of ideas about the business and how to best serve the community. HBREA is committed to bridging the information gap; the organization has been instrumental in being pro-active in serving all citizens who have the right to equal housing opportunities regardless of race, creed or color.

HBREA broad-based corporate support includes: Title Sponsors, BB&T Bank and BBVA Compass Bank.

The public is encouraged to attend this year’s Expo, as well as take advantage of the many resources that will be available on Saturday, October 15th at the Brentwood Lifelong Learning Center.