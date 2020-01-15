HCC Swearing-In Ceremony

ABOVE: HCC Trustees Monica Flores Richart, Rhonda Skillern-Jones, Dr. Reagan Flowers and Dr. Cynthia Lenton-Gary

On Wednesday, January 8th, the Houston Community College (HCC) Board of Trustees welcomed four new members to the fold, as they held a Swearing-In Ceremony for the recently elected and appointed Trustees. At the standing room only event, the four new Trustees, who are all female, with three of the four being African American women, were given the oath of office by their selected representatives. The new Trustees are: Rhonda Skillern-Jones (District II), who was sworn in by The Honorable Senfronia Thompson (State Representative-District 141); Dr. Reagan Flowers (District IV), who was sworn in by The Honorable Adrian Garcia (Harris County Commissioner Precinct 2); Dr. Cynthia Lenton-Gary (District VII), who was sworn in by her pastors, Dr. Remus E. Wright and Co-Pastor Mia K. Wright of The Fountain of Praise Church; and Monica Flores Richart (District I), who was sworn in by The Honorable Lina Hidalgo (Harris County Judge). The Board of Trustees is the official governing body of Houston Community College. The Board is composed of nine members who are elected from single-member districts and who serve without remuneration. Board members are elected to staggered six-year terms. The Board has final authority to determine and interpret the policies that govern HCC. As part of their duties, the trustees maintain a full schedule of community service, public appearances, speaking engagements and legislative affairs on behalf of HCC. Board members represent an impressive mix of individual talents and professional backgrounds enabling them to provide governance of the highest quality.

