HEALED FROM DEPRESSION AND SUICIDAL THOUGHTS

“Depression has been called the world’s number one public health problem. In fact, depression is so widespread it is considered the common cold of psychiatric disturbances. But there is a grim difference between depression and a cold. Depression can kill you” -David D. Burns

Forward Thinkers each year an average of 36,000 people commit suicide as compared to 16,000 murders across America. I must be honest until my preparation for this series my view on no more bloodshed was totally incomplete. Yes, we must fight against the rise of black on black murders, police killings, domestic violence, and educate ourselves more on deadly diseases such as cancer but we must also address the enemies attack against our mental health.

Matthew 11:28-30New International Version (NIV)

28 “Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. 29 Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. 30 For my yoke is easy and my burden is light.”

Forward Thinkers we live in a country driven by competition and from grade school we’re told in America you can become whatever you desire yet at the same time we have a county full of people unprepared to handle the unfair seasons and cycles of life. This week I had to pray for a young lady in high school who took 20 pills because she could no longer handle the ups and downs on life. They say hours before taking the pills she was laughing and having fun and I wonder how many people sit in church each Sunday wearing a happy face but dying on the inside.

Forward Thinkers comedian, Robin Williams became rich and famous making people laugh while he was dying of sadness and the reality is there are people in our families walking around covering up their sadness by being the life of the party.

We celebrate the stories of people who are fortunate enough to fight their way from the bottom to the top. We value the lessons learned from their journey. But, we forget there are people with top to bottom stories happening around us every day. These life stories are filled with broken spirits, depression, and suicidal thoughts.

“That’s the thing about depression: A human being can survive almost anything, as long as she sees the end in sight. But depression is so insidious, and it compounds daily, that it’s impossible to ever see the end. The fog is like a cage without a key.” Elizabeth Wurtzel

When the enemy (the devil) attacks our minds we must have a word inside of us strong enough to fight back and today I’m prepared to equip you with a word powerful enough to take back your mind from the grips of depression and suicidal thoughts.

I. Healed From LSD

Forward Thinkers Satan will use loses, setbacks, and defeats to cause you to enter into a great depression. The devil knows the longer you stay depressed the more likely your depression will turn to suicidal thoughts.

1 Samuel 30:3-4, 6

3 When David and his men reached Ziklag, they found it destroyed by fire and their wives and sons and daughters taken captive. 4 So David and his men wept aloud until they had no strength left to weep. 6 David was greatly distressed because the men were talking of stoning him; each one was bitter in spirit because of his sons and daughters. But David found strength in the Lord his God.

Keys form Ziklag:

Don’t make it a permanent location

2. Don’t let other depressed people depress you

3. Don’t let it stop you from seeking strength in the Lord

II. Healed From FEAR

Forward Thinkers God didn’t give us the spirit of fear so fear must be of the devil and must be rejected by Believers. The old Saints said fear was forgetting everything already revealed by God.

1 Kings 19:3-5

3 Elijah was afraid and ran for his life. When he came to Beersheba in Judah, he left his servant there, 4 while he himself went a day’s journey into the wilderness. He came to a broom bush, sat down under it and prayed that he might die. “I have had enough, Lord,” he said. “Take my life; I am no better than my ancestors.” 5 Then he lay down under the bush and fell asleep.

Learn from Elijah’s mistakes:

EGO(Edging God Out) do not become weary in well doing- remember the power and glory all belongs to God not us.

2. Isolation- many leaders become isolated (remember Satan tried to trick Jesus after 40 days alone in wilderness) and adapt a God complex. There has been an alarming number of Pastors committing suicide over the past 10 years and many had become isolated from everyone including God. Depression had the opportunity to grow into suicidal thoughts which became actions. After having a baby postpartum depression is common with women because after enduring all the pain the baby gets all the attention and the mother feels isolated. Isolation is unhealthy.

3. Notice Elijah finally falls asleep. Forward Thinkers get some rest. Jesus says come to me I will give you rest. God can handle this and even God rested on the seventh day.

III. Healed From DWI’S

Forward Thinkers dealing with issues of life can cause you to become overwhelmed and depressed. God warned us life would be full of trouble but he also encouraged us he would never leave us. Forward Thinkers we can’t handle life’s issues leaning on our own understanding.

Forward Thinkers we must daily put on the full amour of God as we see in Ephesians 6:10-18. Let’s look at 10 Finally, be strong in the Lord and in his mighty power. 11 Put on the full armor of God, so that you can take your stand against the devil’s schemes.

2. We must daily stay in prayer.

3. We must daily worship.

4. We must remember iron sharpens iron and stay connected to the church.

Forward Thinkers in this series on HEALING we saw Jesus heal many and we boldly declared Jesus is the same yesterday, today, and forever. We encouraged you to seek medical help and operate in faith over sickness and disease and last week we empowered you to be healed from domestic violence and dysfunctional relationships. Today I conclude by begging you not to allow yourself to get stuck on an island of depression but get help because depression and suicidal thoughts are no laughing matter. Forward Thinkers Jesus says come and be made whole.

