THE HEALING SERIES FINAL EDITION

“Faith is the cure that heals all troubles. Without faith there is no hope and no love. Faith comes before hope, and before love.” Malika E. Nura

Forward Thinkers here is my opening question: Has the church lost its power to heal or have the people lost their faith to be healed?

Forward Thinkers there was a time the church was described as a hospital for sinners but unfortunately we now described today by many as hotels and showrooms. Many have turned the church from a place of healing to a place of hook-ups and show-offs.

Matthew 9:12-13New International Version (NIV)

12 On hearing this, Jesus said, “It is not the healthy who need a doctor, but the sick. 13 But go and learn what this means: ‘I desire mercy, not sacrifice.’[a] For I have not come to call the righteous, but sinners.”

Forward Thinkers when my car has a problem I take it to a shop but the shop itself can’t repair my car. At the shop there is a mechanic who works on my car but the mechanic can’t properly fix my car without the right tools. Likewise, when I’m sick I go to a hospital building but the hospital building itself can’t make me feel better. Inside the hospital building there are doctors and nurses who will help me but they need the usage of medical instruments and medicine to get me better.

Forward Thinkers my point is we must get to church to be healed but the church building itself can’t heal us. Inside the church there must be Pastors and Prayer Warriors equipped with spiritual gifts under the directions of the Holy Spirit capable of declaring a word of healing over your situation.

Just like a mechanic needs a shop and tools and a doctor need a hospital and medical tools the Pastor needs a church and spiritual tools to get the job done.

John 5New International Version (NIV)

5 Some time later, Jesus went up to Jerusalem for one of the Jewish festivals. 2 Now there is in Jerusalem near the Sheep Gate a pool, which in Aramaic is called Bethesda[a] and which is surrounded by five covered colonnades. 3 Here a great number of disabled people used to lie—the blind, the lame, the paralyzed. [4] [b] 5 One who was there had been an invalid for thirty-eight years. 6 When Jesus saw him lying there and learned that he had been in this condition for a long time, he asked him, “Do you want to get well?”

7 “Sir,” the invalid replied, “I have no one to help me into the pool when the water is stirred. While I am trying to get in, someone else goes down ahead of me.”

8 Then Jesus said to him, “Get up! Pick up your mat and walk.” 9 At once the man was cured; he picked up his mat and walked.

The day on which this took place was a Sabbath,

Forward Thinkers Bethesda is a place known for healing. Many who had been sick were healed there. Bethesda could be called the church because the expectations were if you got to Bethesda you could be healed. Forward Thinkers remember in the bible the friends of a sick man carried their friend to church and lower him through the roof because their expectations were if we can just get him the church he can be healed. We all remember the sick woman bleeding for 12 years who finally thought to herself if I can just get to church and touch Jesus I can be healed. Forward Thinkers somewhere along the way the expectations of the church have changed.

Forward Thinkers ask yourself a serious question what do you expect to happen when you get to church on Sunday morning?

Bethesda is also the house of mercy. Love (God is Love) births mercy, a caring atmosphere, a place of compassion. The church should be a place of love and mercy not mess, misery, or make believe. We all need God’s mercy, we all have received God’s mercy so the question becomes are we willing to show mercy to others?

Forward Thinkers think about this the church community used to be a place of caring people and when someone died the church community would provide food and meals for the bereaved family to comfort them during their period of grief. Forward Thinkers this is what we call the Repast Period but the church today has become so selfish the Repast has become a financial burden on the grieving family and a free meal for the community.

Forward Thinkers the church must return to a place of mercy if we expect to see God’s healing hand at work.

Bethesda is also a place of flowing water. In the bible water is God’s word. Forward Thinkers we have replaced and exchanged God’s word with the words of man to create a feel good church. Forward Thinkers only the word of God has the power to heal everything else is simply entertainment and temporary relief.

I want and I need a church where love and mercy goes and where the word of God flows. I still believe the word of God can heal the sick.

Bethesda is a place covered by 5 porches. Forward Thinkers in the bible the number 5 equals God’s grace and God’s favor. The church should be a place where the word flows, love and mercy goes, and everyone is covered by God’s grace and favor. Forward Thinkers in this kind of church healing can freely take place and the expectations of healing greatly increases.

At Bethesda disabled people had been healed. Blind people could see, lame people recovered their strength, and paralyzed people were able to walk. It’s time the church became the place where you can see again, become strong again, and gain the freedom to walk again.

But Jesus runs into a man at Bethesda who had been going there for 38 years and he was still not healed. Church this was a problem and remains a problem for many.

Matthew 16:18New King James Version (NKJV)

18 And I also say to you that you are Peter, and on this rock I will build My church, and the gates of Hades shall not prevail against it.

Jesus wanted to know how you could be coming to church this long and not be healed so he asked the man do you want to be healed.

3 Things We Must Know About Being Healed In Church

1) Excuse making is no longer accepted

2) Blaming others is so last season

3) Playing the victim is played out

Jesus gives clear directions:

1) Get Up because nothing will happen until you get up.

2) Pick Up the thing you’ve been laying on because it represents your past and once you pick it up it becomes your testimony of how God healed you. Let the redeemed, let the healed folks get up and shout look at me I’m a testimony I didn’t make it on my own it was Jesus that healed me and set me free.

3) Walk by faith and walk in your healing

Forward Thinkers notice all this took place at church on the Sabbath. The day of the Lord, the day of divine healing, the day of deliverance, the day you got up and walked in your healing. Forward Thinkers that day is TODAY!!!

