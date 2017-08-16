Hella Official! HBO’s ‘Insecure’ Will Return for Season 3

Issa (Issa Rae), Molly (Yvonne Orji) and Lawrence (Jay Ellis) will return for more shenanigans and tepid adulting in season three of “Insecure.”

HBO just announced that the series which revolves around twenty-somethings trying to figure it TF out has just been renewed. The series which was co-created by Rae and Larry Wilmore follows Issa and Molly, Black twenty-something BFFs who don’t quite have their personal lives or their careers together.

Last season we watched Issa and Lawrence’s relationship implode as a result of long-term unemployment and infidelity and this season we’re waiting to see if they might be able to pick up the pieces.

“We’re thrilled that the summer lineup of ‘Ballers’ and ‘Insecure’ connected with our viewers out of the gate,” said Amy Gravitt, executive vice president, HBO Programming said in a statement to Deadline. “We’re so proud to work with Dwayne, Issa and all of the amazing talent in both shows.”

“Insecure” also stars Yvonne Orji, Lisa Joyce, Natasha Rothwell and Amanda Seales.

Rae first burst onto the scene with her critically acclaimed web series “Awkward Black Girl.” The 32-year old earned a Golden Globe nomination for best actress in a comedy series for her work on season one of “Insecure.”

Rae was the first to announce “Insecure‘s” renewal with a tweet. In the caption she wrote, “It’s hella official! #InsecureHBO has been renewed for another season on @HBO. @insecurehbo”

“Insecure” airs on HBO Sundays at 10:30 pm. ET.