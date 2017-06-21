HISD Board Trustee Blasts New HISD Superintendentâ€™s For Comments Made About Trayvon Martin

The senseless killing and racial profiling of Trayvon Benjamin Martin on Sunday, July 13, 2013, and the subsequent acquittal of his killer, George Zimmerman, is still a sore spot and sensitive issue for many in the Black community.

It was extremely difficult for many African Americans to understand how Zimmerman, the self-appointed â€˜neighborhood watch captainâ€™ who disobeyed dispatchersâ€™ orders not to follow Trayvon, eventually killing him, could have ever been not guilty in the 18th Circuit Court of Florida. Even more disturbing in many peopleâ€™s eyes, was how Trayvon Martin was seemingly the one who ended up being put on trial and found guilty of being a young, Black man in America.

The case riveted the nation at the time, and has been resurrected here in the city of Houston over the past week, as one Houston Independent School District (HISD) school board trustee has been all over social media and other media outlets blasting the HISD superintendent over some comments he made at a recent HISD event.

HISD Board Trustee Jolanda Jones took to social media this week accusing Carranza of making “unacceptable and inappropriate comments” about Trayvon at the districtâ€™s annual Professional Learning Series on Monday, June 12th. The Professional Learning Series is an annual event where the district sets the stage for the next yearâ€™s focus by inviting principals, administrators and teachers from across the district in attendance.

Trustee Jones states that she was contacted by attendees of the meeting, claiming that they were offended about the superintendentâ€™s use of Trayvon Martinâ€™s death as an example of why students should not be suspended from school.

“Itâ€™s that type of mindset that allows ignorance to plague schools,” said Jones on several of her social media sites. “He {Carranza} should have been called to the carpet for his commentâ€¦When will people see Black men & boys as innately valuable & stop perpetuating stereotypes?”

Jones tells the Forward Times that Carranzaâ€™s comments are indicative of a bigger issue, and expressed regret concerning her decision to hire Carranza.

“I had hope that he would be different but I guess I am wrong,” lamented Jones.

In an exclusive interview with the Forward Times, Carranza, who hasnâ€™t even been with the district for a full year, pushed back against the accusations and explained his position and reasons for making the statement.

“I was invited to the Professional Learning Series to make some opening remarks on the theme they had surrounding interrupting the school-to-prison pipeline, and in my opening remarks what I emphasized to all of those present, and Trustee Jones was not present, how it is incredibly important that we look at the whole child and that our first response should never be to throw a child out of school or suspend a student from school,” said Carranza. “I stated that when we do that we put a studentâ€™s life in danger, we put them on the school-to-prison pipeline path, because we are disproportionately suspending more Black and Latino students than any other group. To drive that point home, I said this is a matter of life and death, and if they wanted me to give them an example of why it was a matter of life and death, that I had two words â€“ Trayvon Martin.”

Carranza acknowledges that while there were issues of racism and conversations about open-carry that were discussed during that time, he believes that none of that mattered more than the fact that Trayvon had been suspended from his school.

“Had he {Trayvon} not been suspended by the school for 10 days, he would not have ended up in Sanford, Florida,” said Carranza. “Instead, he would have been ready to come back to school on that very next day. When schools throw kids out of school, we put their lives in danger. That is why I said that suspending students or kicking them out of school is a matter of life and death.”

Carranza stated that the only HISD Board Trustee who was in attendance was Diana Davila, and that Trustee Jones was only getting second-hand and third-hand information.

Carranza also stated that many of the attendees who were present at the Professional Leadership Series came up to him afterwards and expressed their appreciation for him using Trayvon Martin as an example to highlight this issue of suspending students of color.

Many on social media, and many members of the African American community, donâ€™t agree with his decision to use Trayvon Martin as a poster child for his message on suspensions.

Carranza says that Trayvon Martin should never have been suspended from school, and that students like him in HISD, should never be suspended either.

“We shouldnâ€™t be suspending students like Trayvon Martin for the things he was reportedly suspended for,” said Carranza. “There are some offenses you have to be suspended for according to the regulations and the law that are pretty clear. Now that being said, what I would hope would happen is that if someone is tardy to school or dealing with an issue of truancy or is not going to class, it tells us about the environment of the school and the curriculum of the school that needs to be looked at.”

Carranza stands behind his words and believes that his intent should outweigh any negative perceptions about them.

Whether the community agrees with Superintendent Carranzaâ€™s position or not, there is one thing many in the community do believe, and that is Trayvon Martinâ€™s death had nothing to do with his being suspended from school or having any issues at school.

While visiting his father over the weekend, Trayvon went to the store to buy a pack of Skittles and an iced tea, and was racially profiled, followed, attacked and fatally murdered by a neighborhood vigilante who perceived him to be guilty.

Zimmerman did not ask to see Trayvonâ€™s report card or his school progress report; nor did he question him about whether he had recently been suspended from school.

Zimmerman saw a young, Black teenager, racially profiled him, and then killed him.

In schools and homes all across the United States, kids are instructed not to talk to strangers and to run away. Trayvon followed those instructions and an innocent young, Black man ended up being murdered. For many still seeking to heal from this tragic incident, dealing with the racial-profiling of young, Black men is more important to them than using Trayvon Martin as an example to change internal school policy across the district.

The Forward Times will continue to monitor the fallout from this story and keep our readers abreast of any updates.