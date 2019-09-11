HISD Launches Female Mentorship Initiative to Empower Students

ABOVE: Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee addresses students at the HISD Resilient Outstanding Sisters Exemplifying Success (ROSES) initiative kick-off event

The Houston Independent School District (HISD) recently launched its newest student mentorship program called Resilient Outstanding Sisters Exemplifying Success (ROSES), which is the sister program of the Ascending to Men Project (ATMP) and seeks to provide positive role models and advocates to underserved young women who need guidance and opportunities for educational, social, and professional growth.

The initiative was announced at a kick-off event with elected officials, community partners, and educators, where the program received high praise. Nine hundred students from 30 schools have been identified and personally invited by HISD Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan and Assistant Superintendent of Equity and Outreach Kenneth Davis to participate in the program.

Over 130 individuals have already signed up to be a ROSES mentor. Students who join ROSES will participate in a tailored curriculum featuring workshops led by professional women from various industries, entrepreneurship tours, college visits, and a ROSES summit at the end of the year. In December, their achievements and personal growth will also be celebrated at a formal ball to showcase protocol and etiquette.