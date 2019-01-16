HISD Students Set to Shine at Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Oratory Competition

ABOVE: Tchanori Kone, a student from Gregory-Lincoln Elementary School, was the 2018 first place winner.

On Friday, January 18, 2019, twelve Houston Independent School District (HISD) elementary school students will be a major part of highlighting the work and spreading the teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., as they will be reciting self-written speeches inspired by the civil rights leader as part of the 23rd Annual MLK Oratory Competition.

The annual event will be held from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church of Christ, located at 500 Clay St. in Houston.

HISD Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan will be joined by HISD Board of Education trustees and HISD students and their families at this competition that challenged fourth- and fifth-grade students to write and deliver an original speech that envisions King’s message in today’s world.

This year’s theme is “What would Dr. King say to the children of today’s world?”

Sponsored by Foley Gardere LLP, the event will feature more than 180 students, representing 24 HISD schools that participated in the qualifying rounds in October.

One student from each school was selected to advance to the semifinals on January 11th and of the 24 semifinalists, 12 have advanced to the final competition.

Students are judged based on stage presence and decorum, content interpretation, and memorization. The winner will be awarded a $1,000 prize. The second place contestant receives $500 while the third place contestant receives $300. Other finalists will each receive $100.

Last year’s first-place winner was Gregory-Lincoln Elementary School student Tchanori Kone, who won first place for her speech titled “Making the Dream Come True.”

The 12 students who will present their speeches at the finals this year are:

Nyla Johnson, Lockhart Elementary School

Asia Jefferson, Blackshear Elementary School

Chrisette Wigfall, Askew Elementary School

Corine Ellis, Law Elementary School

Annoria McDuffie, Pleasantville Elementary School

Raheem Khokhar, Sutton Elementary School

Leik Mire, Windsor Village Elementary School

Emmanuel Akukoro, Valley West Elementary School

Irmani Garcia, Bastian Elementary School

Mya Parnell, Foster Elementary School

Beverly Antia, Bell Elementary School

Alexa Zelaya, Cornelius Elementary School

The competition will be streamed live on Facebook.com/HoustonISD.