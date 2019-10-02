HISD Teacher and Actor Kedrick Brown Lands Big Role on Primetime NBC Show, New Amsterdam

Whenever there are good things happening with the Houston Independent School District (HISD), the Houston Forward Times always likes to highlight them, especially when they involve students or teachers making major moves.

One such story came to our attention when it was discovered that an HISD Theater teacher and rising Houston area talent had landed a guest starring role on a major television show.

HISD’s own, Kedrick Brown, has landed a guest starring role on the hit NBC medical show, New Amsterdam, starring Ryan Eggold, as well as acquiring a recurring role on the hit CW Superhero television show, Black Lightning, starring Cress Williams.

Most recently you may have seen Brown’s work on the hit Lifetime television movie, Surviving Compton, appearing as the legendary west coast hip hop icon Alonzo Williams. His television credits also include Oprah’s new critically acclaimed drama series, Greenleaf; John Legend’s executive produced series on WGN, Underground; a recurring role on John Ridley’s critically-acclaimed ABC crime drama American Crime; appearing in the season two finale of Survivors Remorse, currently airing on Starz; and his appearance in the 2016 holiday feature film, The Night Before, starring Joseph Gordon Levitt, Seth Rogen, Anthony Mackie and Tracy Morgan.

Other notable principal roles include the much anticipated horror film, Tales From The Hood 2, executive produced by Academy Award winner, Spike Lee. Brown can also be seen going toe to toe with Oscar Award Winning acting veteran, Cuba Gooding Jr., in his directorial debut movie, Bayou Caviar.

Brown’s other credits include The Example (currently being screened around the nation). He has also landed principal appearances in national and international commercials for popular brands such as Taco Bell, Shell, Suddenlink, Footlocker, American Express, Fuddruckers, Academy Sports, Heineken and the Blair Underwood K&G Suit Collection, BU, just to name a few.

And if that isn’t enough, the youth of the new Audrey H. Lawson Performing Arts Magnet School are in for a treat, as Brown continues to head their program as Theatre Arts Director.

Brown is an actor to remember and is proving himself to be a rising star among the best. On top of that, Brown is bringing new positive attention to HISD this fall school year, during a time where the challenged school district could use more positive news.

Brown, who resides in Houston, earned his Bachelor of Arts in theater from the University of North Texas and trained in the University of Houston’s M.F.A. program, with a focus on acting.

Be sure to catch Kedrick Brown on the NBC drama, New Amsterdam, on October 15, 2019.