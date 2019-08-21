HISD to Offer No-Cost Flu Shots to All Students for 2019-2020 School Year

The Houston Independent School District is once again partnering with Healthy Schools, LLC, a division of CareDox, to offer no-cost flu vaccines to students during the 2019-2020 school year.

Last year, more than 20,000 HISD students received a flu vaccine at no charge through this initiative. A team of nurses and staff from Healthy Schools, LLC will rotate to each HISD campus for half-day clinics beginning in October through December.

“Flu season is unpredictable and children are at higher risk for complications,” said HISD Director of Health and Medical Services Gwendolyn Johnson. “The vaccine is the single best way to protect your family from flu.”

School-based flu vaccine clinics are recognized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as one of the most timely and effective ways to deliver the vaccine to school communities.

Parents must provide consent for administration of the flu vaccine to their child. This year, parents can consent online via a secure parent portal, or through a form available on campus. Parents can also sign up to be notified when the flu vaccine will be available on their child’s campus. A flyer will be sent home containing registration information.

“We hope the added option to sign up for notifications and consent online will make it easier for parents to stay connected as it relates to flu vaccines on their child’s campus,” said HISD Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan. “Our partnership with Healthy Schools allows us to support parents with a practical way to keep their child healthy and ready to learn during flu season.”

Healthy Schools, LLC., an in-school health service provider, focuses on increasing access to quality, no-cost preventative healthcare for children.