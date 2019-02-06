HMAAC Announces Opening of “Curating Across Borders” and the Extension of “A Burning House: Ti Rock Moore” Through February 21

ABOVE: Ti Rock Moore speaks to visitors

The Houston Museum of African American Culture is pleased to announce the opening of Curating Across Borders on February 6, 2019 through April 8, 2019.

Due to the high number of visitors and interest, the Houston Museum of African American Culture (HMAAC) has extended the exhibition, A BURNING HOUSE: TI ROCK MOORE through February 21, 2019 when it will close.

Curated by Schetana Powell, Curating Across Borders recognizes the past, present and future of the Black experience, recognizing the passage of 400 years since the first enslaved Africans arrived in English speaking North America. The exhibition highlights the imagination of local and international artists creating work with the Afro-future in mind. The exhibition is curated in conjunction with the Black Speculative Arts Movement Conference to be held at HMAAC on February 9, 2019.

According to Dominic Clay, HMAAC Exhibitions Manager, “We wanted an extended conversation on Afro-futurism, and when Schetana approached the museum, the only questions was the quality of the work. That question was answered affirmatively and this exhibition was born.”

Commenting of the final extension of A Burning House: Ti Rock Moore, HMAAC CEO John Guess, Jr. said, “Our audiences have absolutely loved this exhibit, and many have asked us how long could we keep it up so that their children could experience it.” Guess continued, “But this is the final extension of this exhibition, although the catalogue is available in our new Museum Store.”

Curating Across Borders is sponsored by HEB and the Houston Museum Board of Directors.