Holman Street Church Teams Up With Community To Win Back Our Men & Boys

Back in September 2014, President Barack Obama issued a challenge to cities, towns, counties and tribes across the country to become “MBK Communities,” which represented a call to action for all members of our communities, and mayors in particular, as they often sit at the intersection of many of the vital forces and structural components needed to enact sustainable change through policy, programs and partnerships.

The “MBK” Community Challenge encourages communities (cities, rural municipalities, and tribal nations) to implement a coherent cradle-to-college-and-career strategy for improving the life outcomes of all young people to ensure that they can reach their full potential, regardless of who they are, where they come from, or the circumstances into which they are born.

Of course, “MBK” is the acronym for the initiative President Obama launched in February 2014, called “My Brother’s Keeper,” which was created to address persistent opportunity gaps faced by boys and young men of color and ensure that all young people can reach their full potential.

Sr. Pastor Manson B. Johnson of Holman Street Baptist Church in Houston, TX, was one of the first community leaders to answer the call of President Obama, and he accepted the challenge by hosting the very first “My Brother’s Keeper Homecoming Celebration” last November.

Well, another year has passed, and Pastor Johnson has pulled out all the bells and whistles to ensure more men and boys in the Greater Houston area respond to the invitation to be a part of the 2nd Annual Citywide My Brother’s Keeper Celebration, starting at 10:30 am on November 20, 2016, at Holman Street Baptist Church, 3501 Holman, Houston, TX 77004.

“This isn’t about joining our church, so you do not have to be a member of our church or anybody’s church in order to attend this event,” said Pastor Johnson. “I want us all to team up together, so that we can win our men and boys back to God. Everybody can team up to help reach the goal we have of having 300 men and boys attend this life-changing event.”

All men and boys will be invited to attend the Celebration service and then eat a full meal at the “Brother’s Keeper Homecoming Luncheon Banquet” in the original Holman Street Baptist Church building, located at 3501 Holman St. in Houston, Texas, after the 10:30 am worship service on November 20, 2016. Special guest recording artists, The Wardlaw Brothers Singers will provide a soul-stirring performance, and a band will provide live entertainment, along with everyone having some wonderful fellowship and mentorship.

In addition to the food, fellowship and fun, all men and boys will also have the opportunity to TEAM UP on after the service and connect with wonderful resource partners such as: Veteran Administration Services; Houston Police Recruiters; Houston Firefighter Recruiters; 2nd Chance Job Hiring (Ex-Offenders); Social Services Assistance; Navy, Army, Marines and Air Force Recruiters; Houston Community College; METRO Recruiters; East Side University: FREE GED and FREE computer classes; and many other helpful services for men and boys.

Dr. Rodrick L. Ware of New Monumental Baptist Church in Chattanooga, TN, will be the guest speaker at the 7:15 am worship service, for those who are interested.

For more information, please call 713.741.8451 or send an email to holmanstreet3501@gmail.com.