#Hope4Houston

ABOVE: Activist Deric Muhammad preps hip-hop artists (l-r) Paul Wall, Z-Ro, Justified, Mike Prince & K-Rino before taking stage at the Hope 4 Houston Town Hall meeting.

The spirit of unity was in the air at the newly renovated DeLuxe Theater in 5th Ward when, two days after Thanksgiving, some of Houston’s most influential hip-hop voices convened to convey a message to the community. There is Hope for Houston.

The Hope for Houston movement began last summer when Houston’s mayor hosted a meeting of the minds with Houston’s elite rap artists to brainstorm about ways to curb the rising tide of violence in the city and improve police/community relations. Afterwards, the artists made a drive to the only Black owned bank in Houston, Unity Bank, and opened up personal accounts. The move made national news and inspired other artists across the nation to do the same thing.

A second meeting was convened recently at Black-owned Holley’s Restaurant in midtown where the mayor and activist Deric Muhammad hosted the second private meeting of its kind. The Town Hall meeting at the Deluxe Theater gave members of the community insight into the issues discussed in the previous private meeting. Topics included Stopping Inner City Violence, the importance of having Black police patrol Black communities and the need for more vocational and trade schools in the community.

Forward Times Newspaper editor Jeffrey L. Boney with Artists K-Rino and Raspy Rawls.

#Hope4Houston Attendees

J-Mac, 97.9 The Box Radio Personality

Deric Muhammad and Paul Wall

Mayor Sylvester Turner and Activist Deric Muhammad with hip-hop artists at a recent luncheon they hosted to discuss issues plaguing the inner city.

Deric Muhammad and K-Rino, who just made history by releasing 7 albums in one day.

Deric Muhammad and Just Brittany

The town hall meeting was hosted by Co-founders of the NO MORE BLOODSHED MOVEMENT, Pastor E.A. Deckard and Brother Deric Muhammad.

