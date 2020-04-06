Houston Bar Association’s LegalLine Program Changes During COVID-19

Public Can Sign Up Online to Have Licensed Attorneys Call Back with Legal Advice

In response to the community need for legal information and resources during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Houston Bar Association (HBA) debuts new, weekly LegalLine process to replace its bi-monthly call-in program. Members of the public with general legal questions or COVID-19-related inquiries—including unemployment, eviction, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA or Act) and more—can sign up online to have a lawyer call back with advice and additional resources to help resolve their legal issues. LegalLine in its new format will begin on April 8 and will be held every Wednesday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. through the end of May 2020.

For free legal advice over the phone, please click here or visit hba.org to select an available time slot, then click the “Submit and Sign Up” button to complete the registration process. Sign-ups close the Tuesday before each LegalLine date at 5 p.m. and limited slots are available.

LegalLine Dates:

April 8

April 15

April 22

April 29

May 6

May 13

May 20

May 27

The HBA serves the community by making legal resources available and easily accessible. This new LegalLine intake sign-up makes it easy for participants to get the information they need while HBA staff and local attorneys continue to work remotely due to the new coronavirus.

For more information, please call (713) 759-1133 or visit HBA.org/legalline.

About the Houston Bar Association

The Houston Bar Association is an 11,000-member nonprofit organization for attorneys. The HBA, the fifth largest independent bar association in the nation, provides professional development, education and service programs for both the legal profession and the community.