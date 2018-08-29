Houston Black Heritage Music & Arts Festival: Three Days – One Big Event

ABOVE: Houston Black Heritage Festival Founder Richard Andrews with youth participants

The Houston Black Heritage Music & Arts Festival (HBHMAF) recently celebrated its fourth year, with three days of activities. HBHMAF Founder Richard Andrews, who is the visionary for this outstanding Festival, was pleased with the outcome.

They held a Rebuilding After Harvey Volunteer Day of Service, along with their Main Event featuring five-time Grammy-award winning musical artist Lalah Hathaway, Stokley Williams of Mint Condition and world-renowned Zydeco music artist J. Paul. The event also featured a free Interactive Kids Zone with tons of games and activities; a Health and Wellness Zone; a Fashion Culture & Heritage Show; the first annual Houston Honors Awards ceremony; a Day of Inspiration honoring the late Council Member Larry Green; and much more.