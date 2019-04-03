HCC Joins Forces with U.S. Department of Labor to Develop Manufacturing Apprenticeships

ABOVE: James F. Carnes, U.S. Department of Labor representative, left, and HCC Chancellor Dr. Cesar Maldonado celebrate the partnership that establishes HCC as a Registered Apprenticeship Center of the federal department. (Photo courtesy of Houston Community College)

During a recent ceremony held here in Houston, Houston Community College (HCC) announced the formation of a strategic partnership with the U.S. Department of Labor to become a U.S. Department of Labor Registered Apprenticeship Center.

By working directly with employers, the new Registered Apprenticeship Center, located at the HCC Stafford Campus Workforce Building at 13622 Stafford Road, will allow HCC to be better positioned to help build a strong workforce for the industry.

Home to HCC Advanced Manufacturing Center of Excellence (COE), the Registered Apprenticeship Center will focus on training qualified workers in high-growth, high-demand and high-wage occupations. The areas will include machining, additive manufacturing, robotics, CNC operations and advanced manufacturing.

“This is a historic milestone for HCC and the Advanced Manufacturing Center of Excellence,” said Ritu Raju, interim dean of Advanced Manufacturing COE. “For the first time, HCC will serve as the sponsor of the apprenticeships and will work directly with employers.”

Students who complete the machining technology or manufacturing engineering technology program at the center can earn an Associate of Applied Science degree and Certificate Level 2 or Certificate Level 1.

There are only two registered apprenticeship centers in the region and HCC is the only one offering manufacturing apprenticeships, according to James F. Carnes, apprenticeship representative at the U.S. Department of Labor.

“By taking this bold step we’re making apprenticeships more accessible to the American public, to the employers and to the potential employees,” Carnes said.

Houston is recognized as a top manufacturing city in the U.S. with more than 10,000 manufacturers employing more than a quarter million skilled workers in the production of plastics, rubber, metals, medical devices, valves, fittings, steel products and petrochemicals.

“With a state-of-the-art campus, highly qualified faculty and accreditation from industry-recognized bodies, such as the Manufacturing Skills Standards Council (MSSC) and National Institute for Metalworking Skills (NIMS), Houston Community College is the perfect partner to serve local employers to create a talent pipeline and upskill incumbent workers,” said Raju.

The ceremony was hosted by HCC Chancellor Dr. Cesar Maldonado, Ph.D., P.E., and HCC Board Chair Dr. Carolyn Evans-Shabazz at the HCC Administrative Building in Midtown Houston.

For more information about HCC Advanced Manufacturing COE, visit hccs.edu/manufacturing or call 713-718-7757.