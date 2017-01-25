Houston Habitat is Building a Lasting Testament to Super Bowl LI

In February 2017, Houston will show Texas-sized hospitality to the world as they host Super Bowl LI. Houston Habitat for Humanity is partnering with the National Football League, the Houston Super Bowl LI Host Committee, the City of Houston, and other sponsors and friends to present a blitz build, SuperBUILD LI, to commemorate Super Bowl LI.

SuperBUILD LI will make a great impact by creating and/or transforming neighborhoods. The builds will also impact the children of each of the homeowner families by affording them the stability of a home and community. Along with the adult volunteers, Houston Habitat will engage Houston’s youth who might not otherwise enjoy a “Super Bowl” experience as those 16 and older can help build homes and revitalize neighborhoods. By supporting Houston Habitat and SuperBUILD LI, they will help build up Houston neighborhoods, empower our youth, and strengthen our City.

SuperBUILD LI is an exciting opportunity to leave a lasting legacy by building affordable homes for purchase by low- to moderate-income Houstonians during the period leading up to Super Bowl LI.

Despite the overall high standard of living enjoyed by many Houstonians, an alarmingly high number of hard-working citizens still cannot afford to buy a home. Factors such as rising construction costs, increasing property values, decreasing wages, tight capital markets, and the loss of affordable apartment units aggravate an ever growing problem. The Habitat model allows Habitat homebuyers with a need for quality housing to achieve homeownership with affordable monthly mortgage payments that are usually less than their current rent. A decent place to live and an affordable mortgage create the opportunity for Houston Habitat homeowners to save more, invest in education, pursue opportunity and have greater financial stability. The “hand-up, not a hand out” gives them the chance to achieve the independence they need to build a better life for themselves and their families. Moreover, these new homeowners are building equity for themselves and their families while becoming involved in building and preserving their neighborhoods.

Using the Habitat model of a “hand up, not a hand out”, sponsors and donors not only help underwrite the cost of building homes, but volunteer on the construction site alongside Houston Habitat homebuyers. Our homebuyers contribute up to 300 hours of sweat equity by helping to build their home and the homes of neighbors, and by completing pre-purchase financial and homeownership training which prepares them for the responsibilities of homeownership.

This past Saturday, January 7th, SuperBUILD LI got in full swing, building Community Walls in five Houston neighborhood parks across the City of Houston in preparation of their upcoming house builds. Those neighborhood parks where the SuperBUILD LI Community Wall Builds took place were:

Sylvester Turner Park | 2800 W Little York Rd | Houston, TX 77091

District A – Brenda Stardig

Tidwell Park | 9720 Spaulding | Houston TX 77016

District B- Jerry Davis

Cloverland Park | 11800 Scott | Houston TX 77047

District D – Dwight Boykins

Mason Park | 541 S 75th Street | Houston TX 77023

District I – Robert Gallegos

Townwood Park | 3403 Simsbrook | Houston TX 77045

District K – Larry Green

For more information on volunteering, contact: Stephen Sye, Sr. Volunteer Mgr. | 713-671-9993 x214 | ssye@houstonhabitat.org

About Houston Habitat for Humanity

At Houston Habitat for Humanity, we partner with home-buyers to build strength, stability and self-reliance. With community minded individuals, businesses and other groups and organizations, Houston Habitat has built over 1,000 homes for hard-working, low-income Houstonians. Our Habitat Homeowners contribute 300 hours of “sweat equity,” including financial and home ownership training, as well as helping to build their own homes. They purchase their homes with affordable mortgages. Houston Habitat has also helped countless other families preserve their homes by providing critical home repairs. For more information about Houston Habitat for Humanity and the Houston Habitat ReStore – a nonprofit home improvement store and donation center open to the public, go to www.houstonhabitat.org, or call 713-671-9993. Houston Habitat for Humanity is a tax-exempt 501(C) (3) nonprofit organization. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.