Houston Health Department Expands, Relocates COVID-19 Testing Sites

The Houston Health Department continues targeting free COVID-19 testing to vulnerable communities. This week, the health department and partner organizations expand and relocate some of Houston’s testing sites.



Texas Division of Emergency Management

The Texas Division of Emergency Management and the department are bringing free drive-thru COVID-19 testing to the Hobby Airport area and extending operations at their Sunnyside site.



A free mobile test site will open at Daniel Ortiz Middle School, 6767 Telephone Road, from May 5 through May 9.



The Sunnyside mobile test site at Worthing High School, 9215 Scott St., will extend testing through May 9. The site opened April 29.



Both sites require appointments, obtained by visiting TXCOVIDTEST.ORG or calling 512-883-2400. The sites are open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. or until each reaches its daily capacity of approximately 150 tests.



Health care workers will screen people for fever, chills, cough, fatigue, body aches, muscle or joint pain, shortness of breath, sore throat, headaches, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, nasal congestion and loss of taste or smell.



Houston Health Department Mobile Unit

The department will relocate its mobile unit to the Hiram Clark Multi-Service Center, 3810 W. Fuqua, from May 5 through May 9.



People do not need to have symptoms or appointments to get a free COVID-19 test through the department’s mobile unit, available as a drive-thru or walk-up option.



Mobile unit testing is set for Tuesdays-Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or until reaching daily capacity of 150 tests.



Last week, the mobile until was at the Kashmere Multi-Service Center and will relocate May 12-16 to the Third Ward Multi-Service Center.



People with questions about mobile testing can call the health department’s COVID-19 call center at 832-393-4220.



United Memorial Medical Center

United Memorial Medical Center (UMMC) will open a new free COVID-19 drive-thru testing site at HCC Southeast Campus, 6815 Rustic. The site will offer tests weekdays from May 7 to May 15.



People seeking a test need to present a photo ID and insurance, if available.



The site does not require people to have symptoms or appointments and opens from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., or until reaching daily capacity of approximately 250 tests.



UMMC will operate a drive-thru testing site at Barnett Sports Complex until May 6. UMMC works with the Houston Health Department to identify strategic locations for its test sites.



People with questions about UMMC testing sites can call 1-866-333-covid or visit ummcscreening.com.



Houston Health Department Community Based Testing Sites

The department continues operating two free drive-through COVID-19 community-based testing sites. The sites open daily to anyone, regardless of symptoms.



People must call 832-393-4220 to receive an access code and directions to the nearest site. Each site has capacity for 500 tests per day and remains open until capacity is reached.



Houstonians should visit HoustonEmergency.org/covid19 for more information about how and where to get tested, including an interactive map of public and private COVID-19 test sites across Texas provided by the Texas Division of Emergency Management.

