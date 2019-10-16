ABOVE: Pic: Steering committee from (l to r): Percy Kabhir (HMAC 2nd VP), Andrea Tolbert (HMAC Social Action Co-Chair), A. Kirk Allen (NAN President), Candra O. Lacy (HMAC President), James Brown (Lilly Grove Administrator), Karolyn Williams (HMAC Social Action Chair), Crystal Watts (HMAC Social Action Co-Chair) and Jaqueline W. Bostic (HMAC Past President and Social Action Advisor).

The Houston Metropolitan Alumnae Chapter (HMAC) of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and the National Action Network (NAN) – Houston Chapter, recently held a Houston Mayoral Accountability Conversation Forum at Lilly Grove Missionary Baptist Church, where 7 out of the 12 Houston Mayoral Candidates participated. HMAC also partnered with the National Panhellenic Council – Houston to bring 2020 Census information to the attendees. HMAC members MoKysha Beford and Ahmesha Graham, along with Ramiro Ojeda of Mi Familia Vota, led the charge as moderators asked the candidates socially-relevant questions pertaining to issues affecting the average citizen. The unconventional inquiries caused the candidates to give upfront and impromptu responses. The audience saw their passionate, energetic, and humorous interactions, bringing something to the conversation other than what had been coming across in the ad-bashing T.V. commercials. The forum was streamed live via the HMAC Facebook page and sign language accommodations were made for guests in attendance. Overall, the candidate responses were informative, giving the voters a better insight on making an informed decision of who might be the best person to cast a ballot for in the upcoming Houston Mayoral election.