Houston Next Up As Host of World Petroleum Congress: 10,000 delegates expected at triennial conference in 2020

ABOVE: Mayor Sylvester Turner leads Houston delegation to host the prestigious World Petroleum Congress

A Houston delegation, led by Mayor Sylvester Turner, Houston First executives and leaders of the United States National Committee to the World Petroleum Council recently accepted the ceremonial handoff from Istanbul, Turkey, as the next host of the prestigious World Petroleum Congress, and now the clock is officially ticking as Houston is set to host the global oil and gas event. After two unsuccessful bids for 2014 and 2017, delegates of the World Petroleum Council voted last December to bring the World Petroleum Congress to Houston.

The World Petroleum Council is the premier global oil and gas forum, and every three years the group hosts the World Petroleum Congress, which brings together heads of state, energy leaders and technology practitioners to address major issues facing the oil and gas industry. This will be the first time the WPC will return not only to Houston, but to the United States, since 1987. The coveted meeting is expected to have a major economic impact on Houston, an estimated $80 million, attracting as many as 10,000 top-level global oil executives.

“The US National Committee recognized how important it was to return the WPC to the United States for the first time in more than 30 years, which is why the committee enthusiastically backed Houston’s bid,” said Galen Cobb. “The reception we have received in Istanbul for Houston serving as the next host has been humbling and exciting at the same time. I am confident that Houston will host the finest WPC in its history.”

Bringing more convention business to Houston is one of the primary missions of Houston First, so helping to steer the bid for the WPC’s return was a priority. Houston First is especially proud of the bid committee and the support of the energy community in order to convince voting countries to select Houston.

“It has long been a goal of ours to return the World Petroleum Congress to Houston and I’m proud that we will be able to do that in December, 2020,” said Dawn Ullrich, President & CEO, Houston First Corporation. “We are honored to accept the handoff of host city responsibilities from Istanbul. We intend to show the WPC attendees from all over the world not only Houston’s amazing hospitality, culture and diversity, but also that it is one of the best cities in the world to do business.”

In addition to Houston First executives John Solis and Daniel Palomo, other members of the

Houston delegation included: Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Galen Cobb, Chairman of the US National Committee to the World Petroleum Council, Gerardo Uria with the American Petroleum Institute, and Dean Gladden, Chair of the Greater Houston Convention and Visitors Bureau.