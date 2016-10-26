Houston Rockets Roster is Complete

The Houston Rockets first regular season home game will be against the Dallas Mavericks Sunday October 30th and they’ve set the final roster.

Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey announced that the team has waived veteran guard Pablo Prigioni.

Prigioni, who appeared in five games for the Rockets during the preseason and was instrumental during the 2015 playoff run, finished his fourth NBA season with the Los Angeles Clippers in 2015-16.

Guard Isaiah Taylor, guard/forward P.J. Hairston, forward Le’Bryan Nash, and guard Gary Payton II were also waived and will be eligible to play for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, the Rockets’ NBA Development League partner.

Guard Patrick Beverley is set to undergo arthroscopic surgery this week on his left knee and will be reevaluated in three weeks.