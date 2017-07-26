Houston S.L.A.Y. Soirée

ABOVE: Houston S.L.A.Y. Soirée panelists (L-R) S.L.A.Y founder, Alegria Monique; Lenora, singer-songwriter and Forward Times Business Manager/Entertainment Editor; Christin Armstrong, Editor-in-chief of Mocha Kid Magazine; 2016 Miss Houston Caribbean, Ashleigh Vernon Lugo; and Day Edwards, Founder and Director at Black and Natural Pageant

Philanthropist, entrepreneur, and executive project manager Alegria Monique, joined by a host of influential guests and corporate partners, presented an evening of eloquence and excellence on Friday, July 21.

In efforts to cement a platform in which minority millennials can share knowledge and foster a sense of community, Houston’s S.L.A.Y Soirée organizers enlist Houston’s most influential visionaries to foster empowering engagements. An acronym for “Stop Living According to Yesterday,” S.L.A.Y curates unique and innovative socials that incite inclusion among minority millennials. Without a shadow of a doubt, Houston’s S.L.A.Y Soirée’s success entirely hinged on the list of dynamic panelists.

Powered by Houston’s emerging inbound marketing firm, Slay Smarketing Group, Houston’s S.L.A.Y Soirée kicked off the evening with speed networking accompanied by complimentary lite bites and sounds provided by DJ Tazer. Houston native and celebrity stylist Joshua O Johnson (known for his work with some of Viacom’s most successful television series, including The Real Housewives of Orange County) interviewed speakers to attain insight on their brand development process. Many of the guests had the opportunity to speak with local enterprises about their offerings and endeavors, including entertainment agency Studio 7, Enedela of Agents of Houston, Armantel Consulting Group, Case-mate, Design by Yutz, and Yeasac Boutique. Swag bags, sponsored by Whim Wigs were also provided to guests.

As the night transitioned to panel discussion, social engagement expert Ian L Haddock served as moderator and asked the panelists hard-hitting questions regarding entrepreneurship. Haddock also allowed event attendees to ask questions and seek brand development tips from an insightful panel; including Lenora, singer-songwriter and Forward Times Business Manager/Entertainment Editor; Christin Armstrong, Editor-in-chief of Mocha Kid Magazine; 2016 Miss Houston Caribbean Ashleigh Vernon Lugo; Day Edwards, Founder and Director at Black and Natural Pageant; and S.L.A.Y founder Alegria Monique. Panelists shared knowledge about their respective journeys to entrepreneurship and success; while stressing the importance of authenticity in regards to their brands.

Following the panel discussion, panelists networked with attendees while enjoying a lively performance by Houston recording artist Cooley Kimble.

Simply put, Houston’s S.L.A.Y Soirée has cemented its position as a necessity within the community. To RSVP for the next experience, please visit YouBetterSLAY.com.

Photos By; J.Raphael’s Photography