Houston Set to Host African American Mayors Association’s Largest Event of the Year to Discuss Urgent City Challenges and Building Sustainable Cities with Presidential Hopefuls

ABOVE: City of Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner

The City of Houston will roll out the red carpet from Wednesday, April 24 to Friday, April 26, 2019, as Black mayors from all across the United States will gather in the Bayou City at the African American Mayors Association’s (AAMA) largest gathering of the year.

The African American Mayors Association (AAMA) is the only organization exclusively representing over 500 African American mayors across the United States. AAMA seeks to empower local leaders for the benefit of their citizens. The role of the AAMA includes taking positions on public policies that impact the vitality and sustainability of cities; providing mayors with leadership and management tools; and creating a forum for member mayors to share best practices related to municipal management.

At this upcoming event, being held at the Hilton Americas in downtown Houston, presidential hopefuls such as Senator Kamala Harris; Senator Bernie Sanders; Senator Amy Klobuchar; Senator Cory Booker; Mayor Wayne Messam; Secretary Julián Castro; and a host of other national thought leaders and policymakers, including former Senior Advisor to President Obama, Valerie Jarrett, will gather to discuss things important to cities with African American mayors, such as the city of Houston.

“As Houston’s mayor, I am excited to host the conference and celebration along with the Local Host Mayor Committee, made up of the African American mayors in the greater Houston area and who are serving as co-chairs of the conference,” said Mayor Sylvester Turner, who is also a member of the Board of Trustees of AAMA. “I am extraordinarily proud that the Board unanimously chose Houston, the fourth largest and most diverse city in the nation for this historic event. AAMA’s decision to host the conference in Houston will undoubtedly help AAMA mayor members broaden their impact on their communities, leading them into a more sustainable future.”

This annual event connects Black mayors with thought-leaders, politicians, advocacy organizations, and corporations to forge alliances, focus on unique local challenges, and exchange ideas that will foster safer and more prosperous communities for millions of Americans.

Conference highlights include the unveiling of new research about the future of work conducted by AAMA in partnership with Google.org; and meetings about urban environmental challenges; creating smart cities; maximizing the 2020 Census count in the face of unprecedented efforts by the Trump Administration to identify citizenship; and community policing standards.

Additionally, Mayor Hardie Davis of Augusta, GA will be sworn-in as AAMA’s new president as the conference concludes on Friday, April 26th.

Other African American mayors who will be in attendance along with Mayor Sylvester Turner include: Mayor Oliver Gilbert, Miami Gardens, FL; Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Atlanta, GA; Mayor Muriel Bowser, Washington, D.C.; Mayor Hardie Davis, Augusta, GA; Mayor Steve Benjamin, Columbia, SC; Mayor Sly James, Kansas City, MO; Mayor Randall Woodfin, Birmingham, AL; Mayor Vi Lyles, Charlotte, NC; Mayor Levar Stoney, Richmond, VA; Mayor Jack Sims, District Heights, MD; Mayor Karen Weaver, Flint, MI; Mayor Deanna Reed, Harrisonburg, VA; Mayor Toni Harp, New Haven, CT; Mayor McKinley Price; Newport News, VA; Mayor Lovely Warren, Rochester, NY; Mayor Melvin Carter, St. Paul, MO; Mayor George Flaggs, Vicksburg, MS; Mayor Yolanda Ford, Missouri City, TX; and many more.