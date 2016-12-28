The Houston Texans are the AFC South Champions

With 8:41 remaining on the clock in the 4th quarter, Texans RB Alfred Blue found an opening on the left side of the field and navigated the blocks of DeAndre Hopkins, C.J. Fiedorowicz, Xavier Su’a-Filo and Duane Brown to score a game winning 24-yard touchdown. The Houston Texans 12 – 10 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals secured their playoff spot as they became the AFC South Champions for the 2nd year in a row. In addition to clinching a playoff spot, the team managed to set a franchise record with a 7-1 record at home.

This at home battle against the Bengals marked Tom Savage’s first career start. While the game wasn’t pretty and it took him a while to get going in the first half, with only two completions for 13 yards, at the end of the day; he got the job done. Savage had an interception-free performance, finishing with 18 of 29 for 176 yards. He will start in the game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

With nine tackles and three passes deflected, A.J. Bouye led the Texans defense.

“A.J., had some key pass break-ups, a couple on third down,” O’Brien said. “Made a real nice play on third-and-1 when they tried to take a shot downfield and he was in good leverage on the receiver and stayed that way. He’s doing a good job. He’s a very focused guy and can’t say enough about how he’s played this year.”

Bouye has defended 15 passes for the year.

Jadeveon Clowney who has struggled with injuries since being drafted no.1 overall in 2014 has really come into his own this season. For the third game in a row, Clowney got a sack. He slammed Andy Dalton on his back early in the second quarter and his teammate, J.J. Watt who has been out with an injury this season couldn’t have been happier. Clowney is looking forward to his first playoff game.

“It’s going to be great,” Clowney said. “I was mad last year. I missed it and I was real upset I couldn’t get out there with my teammates. This year, I’m going to try and get out there with them and try to help win another game and keep going forward.”

The Texans will play their final game of the regular season against the Tennessee Titans with the outcome having no effect on their playoff seed. This will be no throw-away game according to coach O’Brien, who explained, “We’re playing to win. We’re not even talking about that. We’ve got a chance to win 10 games. I don’t know how many double-digit win seasons the Texans have had, but I think that’s important. I think every win counts. I don’t really care. I think anytime you line up in this league, it’s out of respect for the National Football League; you play to win. We’re going to do our best to try to win.”