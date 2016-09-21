Houston Texans Defeat Kansas City Chiefs 19-12

The Houston Texans remain undefeated (2-0) after a 19-12 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. The victory was a result of a strong defensive performance and just enough hustle from offense to get things done.

Quarterback Brock Osweiler threw two interceptions and one touchdown finishing the afternoon with 268 yards after completing 19 of 33 passing attempts. Osweiler addressed his week 2 interceptions by explaining that it was simply a miscalculation and an inaccurate throw. “I think they are just two inaccurate throws that certainly can be cleaned up, because I take great pride in my accuracy and our timing and we work every single day to build that at practice. So, I really think those are two things that can be easily cleaned up.”

Coach Bill O’Brien similarly isn’t too concerned about this becoming a habit. O’Brien explained post game, “I think I have to do a better job of coaching him just on some of the things that we’re looking at from a defensive standpoint. I know that he’s going to work hard not to do that. I’m not concerned about that at all.”

Rookie running back Will Fuller had an encore 100-yard plus receiving performance on Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

With a little over 8 minutes to go in the first quarter, JJ Watt dove to recover a fumble well into Chiefs territory. Watt’s recovery set up Brock Osweiler and DeAndre Hopkins for a touchdown moments later. Hopkins attributed the success of that play to practice saying, “…Practicing that same play with the same coverage, repetitively, over and over.” Hopkins went on to explain what needs to be done this week to ensure another successful game, “We have a lot to work on. We have a short week, short turn around, a lot of young guys on this team.”

The Texans will face the New England Patriots Thursday night in an away, prime time game.