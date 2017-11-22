The Houston Texans Honor Andre Johnson as the Inaugural Member in the ‘Texans Ring of Honor’

The Houston Texans arrived on the scene in 2002 as an expansion team to replace the Houston Oilers, making them the youngest franchise in the NFL.

Fifteen years after the Texans inception, the Franchise inducted legendary wide receiver Andre Johnson into the ‘Texans Ring of Honor.’

With the third overall pick in the first round of the 2003 draft, the Texans selected Johnson who played with the organization for twelve seasons. This past April, Johnson signed a one-day contract to retire as a Houston Texan. Johnson’s accomplishments include having made 1,012 receptions for 13,597 yards, earning seven pro bowl honors, 64 touchdowns, twice All-Pro, and he remains the all-time leader in touchdowns, receptions, and receiving yards.

In the week leading up to the ceremony, a number of organizations joined in the chorus of “Thank You Andre Johnson.” Johnson, a beloved character on and off the field, was recognized for his efforts around the city of Houston at city hall on Tuesday by city council-members. Family, friends, and football hall of famers gathered as the proclamation from the desk of Mayor Sylvester Turner declared November 19, 2017 Andre Lamont Johnson Day. When asked how it was seeing what he meant to so many people in the city, Johnson said, “Well, I didn’t realize it until this week. I just did an interview outside and I was just telling them I didn’t realize what my play on the field, how much it affected so many people and just the things I did off the field. This week I’m really getting to see it, see how many I was able to touch.”

During halftime of the homecoming game, in which the Texans faced the Arizona Cardinals, Johnson was inducted as the inaugural member of the Texans Ring of Honor. The stadium was electric as a tarp across the east side of NRG stadium revealed a banner that read: “Ring of Honor – 80 Andre Johnson 2003-2014.” When asked what he thought of this honor, he said, “Wow, my name will be up there forever…I’m just kind of taking it all in.”

Congratulations to Andre Johnson #80 on his induction into the Texans Ring of Honor.