The Houston Texans’ Incredible Comeback Against the Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts’ early 17-0 lead was met by a stadium full of boos every time the Houston Texans offense took the field. Texans QB Brock Osweiler’s throws weren’t connecting and by halftime he completed only 7 of 17 passes for a mere 64 yards. “Through all the negativity, the boos, I understand it, we weren’t playing well,” Osweiler said post-game. “I think a lot of fans (who left early) missed a terrific performance by the team.”

While the fans were jeering at a struggling offense, the defense was hard at work. “We talked about it on the sideline: ‘We need to go out here and get a stop and get the ball back to the offense and try to win this game.’ And that’s what we did,” (OL) Jadeveon Clowney said post game.

Late in the 4th quarter, down 14 points with less than 3 minutes to go, Osweiler found running back Lamar Miller who caught a pass and weaved in and out of defensive traffic to score a touchdown. “I was just trying to make a play for this team,” Miller said. “I knew we were down by two scores, so once Brock got the ball in my hand, I was just trying to make a play.” With seconds left on the clock, Osweiler managed to connect with CJ Fedorowitz for another touchdown tying the game at 23.

In overtime, Benardrick McKinney sacked Colts QB Andrew Luck to end the Colts’ drive. Osweiler lobbed a pass to Jalen Strong who made the catch deep down the sideline. Strong’s 36-yard gain set Nick Novak up for a 33-yard field goal attempt which ultimately won the game.

Miller, who showed signs of life for the Texans running game, had 24 carries for 149 yards and caught 3 passes for 29 yards and scored two touchdowns.

Osweiler finished the game with a 90.7 passer rating. He threw two touchdowns and an interception, completing 25-of-39 passing for 269 yards.

The Houston Texans will travel to Denver Colorado where Osweiler will face his former team, the Denver Broncos next Monday.