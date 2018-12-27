HOUSTON TEXANS KA’IMI FAIRBAIRN NAMED AFC SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK

The NFL has named Houston Texans Ka’imi Fairbairn the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week following his performance in the team’s 29-22 victory over the New York Jets in Week 15. This marks his first career Player of the Week award and he is the first Texans player to win Special Teams Player of the Week since 2016.

Fairbairn scored 17 total points on five made field goals and two made extra point attempts. He tied his single-game career high with 17 points scored and tied his single-game career high with five made field goals (Week 13). He connected on attempts from 41 yards, 32 yards, 53 yards, 49 yards and 40 yards.

Fairbairn made the most field goals in the NFL in Week 15 and scored the second-most points in the league. His five made field goals are tied for the second-most made field goals in a game in 2018 and tied for the second-most made field goals in a game in franchise history. He also leads the NFL in points scored (136) and field goals made (34) this season and owns the most points scored and field goals made through 15 weeks of a season in franchise history.

Fairbairn has made his last 12 field goal attempts (Weeks 12-15) and is the first player in team history to score at least 15 points in multiple games of a season, which he has now done in two consecutive seasons. He ranks tied for third in the NFL and first in the AFC among all players with two games scoring at least 15 points, trailing Rams RB Todd Gurley II and Saints RB Alvin Kamara. Fairbairn is also the only kicker in the NFL since 2015 to record multiple games with at least five made field goals, including one 50-plus-yard field goal.

Fairbairn is 34-for-39 on field goal attempts (87.2%) in 2018, including two longs of 54 yards, and has connected on 34-of-35 extra point attempts. He has also forced a touchback on 52-of-80 kickoffs (65.0%) and made all 18 of his field goal attempts under 40 yards in 2018. His 52 touchbacks marks a single-season franchise record, breaking his own record from 2017 (49).

This marks the 43rd time a Texan has been named Player of the Week in franchise history and the third time this season. It is also the 14th time Houston has won the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week award in team history.