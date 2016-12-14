The Houston Texans Lead the AFC South

As it stands, the Houston Texans are on track to win the AFC South for the second year in a row. They boast a 4-0 division record after defeating the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. The win was a combination of tight defense that caused three turnovers and Lamar Miller running for 107 yards and a touchdown.

Was it a perfect game? Certainly not. Many of the issues that have been troubling the offense all season long were still there as Coach O’ Brien explained, “There’s just some things as a team and as an offense that we need to do better, and everybody’s involved, it’s 11 guys and the coaching staff…Whether it’s a scheme or the execution or whatever it is, we’ve all got to do a better job. We’ve got to improve in that area if we really want to be where we want to end up being. We can’t be 1 for 5 in the red area. I think everybody understands that.”

A highlight of the game was a play made by the 2014 #1 draft pick Jadeveon Clowney whose pro career has been riddled with injury. In the third quarter, Clowney kept the pressure on Andrew Luck that resulted in an interception and a strip-sack.

The undefeated division record gives the Texans the edge over the Tennessee Titans who share a season record of 7-6. “We’re 4-0 in the division and we’ve got a great opportunity in front of us, so it’s my job to make sure … that I show up with energy every day and try to do as good a job as I can of pointing them in the right direction.”

Harkening back to head coach Bill O’Brien’s method of taking it one game at a time, he remains hyper focused on the upcoming game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. “Jacksonville,” O’ Brien said. “That’s it. Jacksonville. Everything that we’re doing when they come into the meeting on Wednesday will be about the Jacksonville Jaguars.” Though the Jaguars are currently 2-11, O’Brien is preparing for a difficult game. “Jacksonville is not easy. I don’t care what their record is,” O’Brien said. “I just got done watching a few hours of tape. They’ve got a lot of good players, guys that can run. It’s going to be a very tough game.”

The Texans will face the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday December 18 at NRG Stadium.