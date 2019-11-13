Houston Texans YMCA Hosts Inaugural Veterans Day Brunch

ABOVE: Back Row: (l to r) DeShannon Wilson, Napoleon Gilmore, Murphy Pete, Jimmy Denson, Arthur Britton, Joe Lankford, William Stewart and James Brown First Row: (l to r) Earnest White, Bobbie Broussard, Ronald Echols, Cline Armstrong, James Wyche, Caliph Johnson and Sheila Brown

This past Monday, November 11th, the Houston Texans YMCA volunteers and staff hosted over 25 members and guests at its inaugural Veterans Day Brunch. The event was free and open to veteran members and their spouses.

The Houston Texans YMCA has over 50 members who either currently serve or who have served in the United States Military. The City of Houston has the second largest veteran population in the nation with over 250,000 veterans in residence. The YMCA of Greater Houston offers a “no joining fee” for Veterans and financial assistance is available for those who qualify.

Kelly P. Hodges, Houston Texans YMCA Center Executive Director, and Napolean Gilmore, WWII, United States Army-Oldest Veteran (age 95)

Veterans who were in attendance thanked the Houston Texans YMCA for acknowledging their service. Since its groundbreaking in 2010, the Houston Texans YMCA has sought to embrace its rich history, while also striving to fulfill the 175-year mission of the YMCA, which is “to put Judeo-Christian principles into practice through programs that build healthy spirit, mind, and body for all.”

“Honoring our Veterans is the least we can do,” said Kelly P. Hodges, Center Executive Director. “Today we acknowledge their service and sacrifice. We wanted to take a moment to just love on them and show them our appreciation.”

Located in the Palm Center at 5202 Griggs Rd. and Martin Luther King Blvd., the Houston Texans YMCA continues to serve as a crown jewel for Houston’s historic Third Ward, Sunny Side, and South Park communities. The Houston Texans YMCA, along with other YMCA’s in the city, offer a variety of programs for the entire family; Youth Sports, Y Teen L.I.F.E., Active Older Adult, Group Exercise Classes, Child Watch, and Personal Training.

If you are interested in becoming a member, donating or for volunteer opportunities, visit ww.ymcahouston.org/locations/houston-texans-ymca or follow the Houston Texans YMCA on facebook @HoustonTexansYMCA.

Joe Lankford Sr., United States Army

Volunteers (l ro r) Lee Merriweather, Pat Nelson, Rosa Abdulmalik and Mildred Wilder