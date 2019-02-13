Houston to Send Three to NFL Combine: Emeke Egbule, Isaiah Johnson and Ed Oliver all invited to Indianapolis event

Three members of the Houston Football program will travel to Indianapolis in the next month as the NFL released its 2019 NFL Combine invite list Thursday. Linebacker Emeke Egbule, cornerback Isaiah Johnson and defensive lineman Ed Oliver will all work out for NFL representatives at the event which will run Feb. 26 through March 4.

Houston tied Memphis for the most invites in The American Athletic Conference.

Emeke Egbule | LB | Houston, Texas

Led The American’s linebackers with seven passes defended in 2018.

Ranked second nationally with four fumble recoveries in 2018.

Tied for third in Houston single-season history with the four fumble recoveries.

Saw action in 52 career games with 30 career starts.

Finished his career with 164 total tackles, including 12 tackles for loss and five sacks.

Ended career tied for seventh in Houston history with six career fumble recoveries.

Isaiah Johnson | CB | Bryan, Texas

Led Houston with seven pass breakups in 2018, his second season playing cornerback after beginning his career at receiver.

Led Houston cornerbacks with 66 tackles, two of which resulted in a loss, while picking off two passes and recording one quarterback hurry.

Started 10 of 11 games he participated in, missing the Navy game due to an injury and the Armed Forces Bowl.

In his first season on defense, saw action in 12 games with five starts in 2017, finishing the year with 45 tackles, nine pass breakups and two interceptions.

Prior to switching to the defensive side of the ball, recorded 21 receptions for 208 yards in two seasons of action at receiver.

Ed Oliver | DL | Houston, Texas