Houston’s Urban Nutcracker Calls for a Citywide Audition

Houston Nonprofit Brings an Urban Twist to a Holiday Classic

Houston’s Urban Nutcracker is sending out a citywide casting call for dancers from 5-years-of age up to professional adult dancers to perform in this year’s production. The ballet brings an urban twist of diversity to a popular holiday show and is hosted by Lab Performing Arts Initiative Inc., a nonprofit organization. During its 2018 inaugural season, the performances delighted audiences of all ages resulting in adding additional shows to meet demand.

Now as preparations for the 2019 season begin, it’s time for auditions. Supporting cast auditions will be Friday, August 23rd Saturday, August 24th and Leading Cast auditions are Sunday, August 25th at the Houston Dance Lab, located at 3939 Hillcroft, suite 160, Houston, TX 77057. Performers may register for the auditions at www.houstonurbannutcracker.org.

“We’re looking forward to bringing a new group of young and professional performers to the stage for our second season,” says Traci Greene, president and founder of Lab Performing Arts Initiative, Inc. “Auditions are open to dancers starting at the age of 5-years-old up to adult or professional dancers. The goal is to be inclusive while delivering an excellent performance once again this season,” explains Greene.

The Lab Performing Arts Initiative, Inc, a 501(c)3 organization was founded in 2013 and designed to enrich the lives of under-represented young people in the world of dance. Many students have gone on to be accepted to some of the most prestigious dance programs in America including, the American Ballet Theater’s Summer Intensive, Alvin Ailey American Dance Center’s Summer Intensive, and the Debbie Allen Dance Academy’s Summer Intensive, just to name a few.

Houston’s Urban Nutcracker will take place December 20th and 22nd at the Stafford Center. Tickets go on sale October 1, 2019.

For more information on Houston Urban Nutcracker and to become a sponsor, please visit www.houstonurbannutcracker.org. For media inquiries, contact Kelly P. Hodges at kelly@hodgescommunicationgroup.com or call 832-865-4722.