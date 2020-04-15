How Black America Ended Up on An ECONOMIC VENTILATOR

It’s been 99 years since White Supremacist mobs and the United States National Guard dropped bombs on a successful Black-owned business district in Tulsa called Black Wall Street. It was the wealthiest Black community in America. When we think of how many businesses were destroyed in that massacre, we in the activist community say “never again.” This may sound like a bold statement to some, but if Black America doesn’t act fast, the number of Black businesses destroyed by the Coronavirus pandemic will make the economic losses of Black Wall Street look mild.

Where do we start? Since the COVID-19 global pandemic started we have learned much. We’ve learned that most casualties have been those with preexisting health conditions. Consider this. If pre-existing health conditions make an individual more likely to die from this virus, what about a community with preexisting economic conditions? Not only are we most vulnerable to suffer because of our health disparity, we are likely to suffer most in the aftermath because of our wealth disparity. We are connected to an economic ventilator and most of us don’t even know it.

Preexisting Conditions

We are aware of the preexisting health conditions that put Black America most at-risk to die from Coronavirus, but the preexisting economic conditions are just as frightening. Consider the fact that the Black dollar circulates for only 6 hours in the Black community before it leaves. The vast majority of businesses in our neighborhoods are owned by foreigners who disrespectfully treat us like foreigners when we patronize them. The “consumer culture” that we currently live under keeps a current of big dollars flowing into retail outfits like Gucci, Louis Vuitton and Air Jordan instead of smaller Black-owned businesses that need our help to keep their doors open. Black America’s annual spending power has reached approximately 1.2 trillion dollars and most of us are sitting around waiting on a $1,200 check to come in the mail from Donald Trump. Something is wrong with this picture. We stand to suffer most, not because we don’t have collective wealth. We will suffer most because we are economically disunified, disorganized and are in desperate need of prioritizing our spending. These are just a few of our preexisting conditions.

THE FALLOUT

The devastation of Black Wall Street

Many can’t wait for the virus quarantine restrictions to loosen so that things can get back to normal. I have Breaking News for you! Things will never go back to normal. The “old days” were only two months ago. The worst thing a person can do during a period of global change is try to remain the same. Our community must operate in Unity like never before. If not, the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on Black businesses will be worse than the economic impact of Black Wall Street. Thousands of lives will be lost, but millions of “livelihoods” will be lost in the aftermath. We will be hit the hardest.

It is projected that America’s unemployment rate will reach 32% when things “get back to normal.” Black America’s unemployment rates usually hovers at about double the national average. What happens if nearly half of Black America is out of work? When businesses reopen they’ll be looking to downsize to balance their books and we are usually last-hired and first-fired.

DO FOR SELF!

When this crisis is over everyone will be looking out for themselves. Hell, before the crisis began everyone else was already looking out for themselves. Black America has to do the same if we expect to survive. Our preexisting economic conditions do not have to determine our future economic strength. Only we can take ourselves off of this ventilator. We can’t depend on the government to do it. They have already failed us. We have no friends. It’s time that we become our own best friend.

It blew my mind to see Black people encouraging other Black people to spend money with Asian shop owners when they were being blamed for bringing the coronavirus into our community. As if, most of them, aren’t already wealthy on the backs of Black neighborhoods. This is sickness. As I said in a previous editorial, the government of America will not come to the rescue of Black businesses the way they bailed out corporations in the last recession. Don’t get me wrong. Many Black businesses will get a check, but the Trump administration knows that it’ll be just enough to influence your vote in the November election, yet still not enough to keep your doors open.

Black Wall Street

The economy of the Black community thrives and breathes off of two things; Black owned businesses and the Black dollars that keep them strong. If we make our businesses strong enough they may be able to hire some of our people who will be lain off by major corporations. Black America must become relentless about spending money with Black-owned businesses if we are to recover from the fallout of this crisis.

Do your part! Let’s create our own stimulus plan by watching every dollar we spend and redirecting it towards a Black-owned establishment. Worry less about the “American economy” and focus more on our own. Black America ended up on an economic ventilator due to preexisting economic conditions. We can remove ourselves through our unity and cooperative economics. We can’t afford to pass this ventilator on to our children.