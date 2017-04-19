Hypocrite In The White House

America has a President whose decadence, intellectual integrity, and moral inconsistency is historically unparalleled, except for President Andrew Jackson. In fact, being a hypocrite for some individuals is as easy as 1, 2, and 3. Of course, being hypocritical is nothing new for American social democracy because this was true even for the founders who wrote a “spiritual” Preamble, as well as a historic U.S. Constitution, unparalleled in human history. The 45th President of these United States of America stated emphatically: “I and I alone can fix-it”. What a hypocritical thing to say! Currently, President Trump has surrounded himself with “small-minded-hypocrites” who are in-fighting one another to become even “bigger” hypocrites and who, in advertently, are enslaving themselves to him as the supreme hypocrite at the same time.

“Professing themselves to be wise, they became fools:” (Romans 1: 22). America, understand this: “Fools make a mock at sin: but among the righteous there is favour.” (Proverbs 14: 9). Hypocrisy is a dangerous ungodly disease. This is why Jesus said: “Thou hypocrite, first cast out the beam out of thine own eye; and then shalt thy see clearly to cast out the mote out of thy brother’s eye.” (Matthew 7: 5). On April 6th, 2017 the world witnessed an America with guided missiles and a misguided “hypocritical” President. So-called “Christian Right Evangelicals” who voted overwhelmingly for President Trump to become the 45th President are “sinfully” complicit in hypocrisy. All Americans knew who Donald J. Trump was and still is because he told us, I am: A religious bigot, a racial and ethnic bigot, a xenophobic masochist, a sexist pleasure seeker, and, above all, a chronic habitual liar. God has warned us concerning this type of individual, and we did not heed God’s word: “Blessed is the man that walketh not in the counsel of the ungodly, nor standeth in the way of sinners, nor sitteth in the seat of the scornful. But his delight is in the law of the Lord; and in his law doth he meditate day and night. And he shall be like a tree planted by the rivers of water, that bringeth forth his fruit in his season; his leaf also shall not wither; and whatsoever he doth shall prosper. The ungodly are not so: but are like the chaff which the wind driveth away. Therefore the ungodly shall not stand in the judgment, nor sinners in the congregation of the righteous. For the Lord knoweth the way of the righteous: but the way of the ungodly shall perish.” (Psalms: 1: 1-6). Christian Right Evangelicals, you know better; but you chose not to do better because of your “insatiable” desire for the sinful hypocrisy of “White Privilege”. Moreover, Christian Right Evangelicals, you only hurt yourselves, your children, and your grandchildren; and, assuredly, you just “might” destroy America. Further, America, pray that we are able to transcend the skin-color of individuals and embrace individuals based upon their moral values and intellectual integrity.

It is evident that the notion of “White Privilege” restrains America from achieving all of the blessings that God has to give and wants to give. America, reframe from your hypocritical ways, for: “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.” (2 Chronicles 7: 14).

All Americans should be for America, not just for a political party (political-party-partisanship). It has rightly been said: “There is not a Democratic America, or a Republican America, or a Red America, or a Blue America, there is only “The United States Of America”. And every American should sing with great joy: “God Bless America land that I love“.

Vulgar Partisanship is “individualized” self-centered thinking which is thinking that falls outside of the Word of God, rather than interdependent thinking grounded in spiritual-societal-unity. In any democratic society, there must be a creative tension between independent thinking and interdependent cooperation for the common good. However, it is independent partisan thinking that is causing the disintegration of America along with its two-party-political system used for the common good. Couple this social fact with the lack of competitiveness in the drawing of congressional political lines (which are based primarily upon cultural-ethnic-sameness), and what you have is “mass” political-governing-confusion: that is, the masses fighting over the scraps from the table of the rich and famous. “For God is not the author of confusion, but of peace, as in all churches of the saints.” (1 Corinthians 14:33). More importantly, there is ungodly anger in American society that is being fueled by lack of competitiveness in the drawing of congressional lines, income inequality, and the prominence of multiculturalism (White Privilege). Now, political “partisanship” governance chaos has spilled-over into our religious institutions, especially Christianity, because of the so-called Christian Right Evangelical Movement. And, “The Supreme Court” is now no longer about the Constitution and Laws, but how “ultra-conservative” or how “secularly-humanistically–progressive” the Supreme Court Justices can interpret the LAW. Therefore, the Party affiliation of the President making Supreme Court appointments has become far more important than democratic governance of these United States of America.

Jesus said it best: “Woe unto you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites! For ye pay tithe of mint and anise and cumin, and have omitted the weightier matters of the law, judgment, mercy, and faith: these ought ye to have done, and not to leave the other undone. Ye blind guides, which strain at a gnat, and swallow a camel.” (Matthew 23: 23-24). Jesus condemned those who presented themselves as outwardly holy (righteous), but inwardly full of corruption and greed for money.

As a voice crying in the wilderness of spiritual ignorance, America get right with GOD before it is too late because the “wheels of justice grind ever so slowly, but ever so fine”. Justice is a spiritual concept, but: “Evil men understand not judgment: but they that seek the Lord understand all things. Better is the poor that walketh in his uprightness, than he that is perverse in his ways. (Proverbs 28: 5-6). Be assured, “God judgeth the righteous, and God is angry with the wicked every day.” (Psalm 7: 11). Selah!