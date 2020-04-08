I Need You To Survive: Staying Alive is a Revolutionary Act

5G towers, population control, martial law, forced vaccines, media manipulation; the theories explaining the origins of COVID-19 are just as viral as the virus itself. Don’t get me wrong; I believe in the law of cause and effect. I also believe that “he who sells the panic, also sells the pill.” I know that truth is like dead men’s bones. No matter how far underneath the Earth you try to bury it, the truth will always find its way to the surface. The method, means and motive for the spread of coronavirus will someday be made known, but what good is that if you are not alive to witness it.

This morning was emotional for me. I spoke, for the first time, with my friend and brother Jeffrey L. Boney, Associate Editor of the Forward Times Newspaper, since it was reported that he’d tested positive for coronavirus. After several days in the ICU of a Houston hospital he was finally released. I know my brother to be a soldier; the most resilient type, so I wasn’t worried. If you give him a fighting chance he’s going to make it through. It wasn’t until he shared with me the most intimate details of his near-death experience with Coronavirus that it truly registered in my soul the seriousness of this pandemic. Like any other issue, the closer it hits to home, the more seriously we take it. Guess what Black America? It’s already home.

At the time of this writing, cases of COVID-19 in Black communities are rising at a staggering rate. Some are saying that Black America is dying nearly three times the rate of others. Being Black in America is a special kind of pandemic itself. Any kind of global pandemic, for Black America, is a pandemic on top of a pandemic. The two most pressing concerns are apathy (not realizing we are in a life and death situation) and the current state of preexisting health conditions that we face. Our elders are especially vulnerable. There are very few hospitals and/or clinics in our neighborhoods and the easiest place to hide racism is in a hospital. For instance, if an elderly Caucasian patient and an elderly Black patient both need a ventilator to survive, who has a better chance of receiving priority in a hospital where the vast majority of its physicians are non-Black? I know what some of you are thinking. Here is Deric Muhammad trying to turn a humanitarian crisis into a racial issue. America’s history is the greatest bearer of witness that Black lives have always been sacrificed for the preservation of White lives. However, that’s not the focal point of this writing. This is not about White people putting Black lives first. This is about Black people putting Black lives first. It is the attitude we must have if we are to survive what is in front of us.

All of my life I have been taught that dying for what you believe in is a revolutionary act. I embrace that. However, I don’t think we should dismiss “living” from the conversation so quickly. Dare I say it, but, “Staying Alive is a Revolutionary Act” especially during times like these. It is easy to chant “Black Lives Matter” at a rally in protest to police brutality, but whether we believe it or not will be seen by how we respond to anything that threatens our lives. This pandemic is a test. Do we really love Black life? If so, we’ll be found doing what the time requires.

During this period of social distancing much advice is being shared about how to get the most out of it. Some say you should start a side hustle or new business. Some say take it as an opportunity to heal wounds and strengthen family. Others say use this time to get closer to God. All of these are good recommendations. My recommendation is a bit more simplistic. I simply say, “SURVIVE!” Think about it. If you do not survive then what good is the side hustle or new business? If you don’t survive you won’t be around to enjoy the strengthened relationships in your family. You can search the history of mankind and never find a people more resilient than Black people. Survival is in our DNA.

Every individual, institution and established platform in our community must sound off with a unified sense of urgency. We want to save as many lives as we can while we can. If we take this pandemic lightly, we will end up having to take “casket shopping” seriously. We must quarantine, practice social distancing, wash our hands, disinfect our homes, stock up on food, build our immune systems up and DO EVERYTHING WE CAN TO STAY HERE. The truth about who, what, when and where the Coronavirus came from will someday soon be made known. My challenge to you is to be alive when it is. The great gospel artist Hezekiah Walker said it best in his beautiful song; “I need you to Survive.”