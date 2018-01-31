Increased Growth

Forward Thinkers, in the year 2018, we are operating under a prophetic promise of Increased Growth.

Forward Thinkers, today, we will look at how our level of faith impacts our ability to receive.

Isaiah 54:2-3New International Version (NIV)

2 “Enlarge the place of your tent, stretch your tent curtains wide, do not hold back; lengthen your cords, strengthen your stakes.

3 For you will spread out to the right and to the left;

Enlarge: Forward Thinkers, you must have Faith to increase yourself in 2018 because Increased Growth is available to only those with the faith to believe.

Stretch Wide: Forward Thinkers, we must work our faith this year because there is definitely an opportunity to grow and increase in 2018.

Don’t Hold Back: Forward Thinkers, realize that this year, there are no limitations on your potential to grow.

Strengthen Your Stakes: Forward Thinkers, it’s time to build a foundation and structure strong enough to handle any amount of growth the Lord desires to send into your life this year.

Spread Out To The Right and To The Left: Forward Thinkers, we must expect increase to happen in 2018 and we must prepare for Increased Growth on every side. We must anticipate Increased Growth on everything we’re connected to in 2018.

2 Kings 4New International Version (NIV)

The Widow’s Olive Oil

4 The wife of a man from the company of the prophets cried out to Elisha, “Your servant my husband is dead, and you know that he revered the Lord. But now his creditor is coming to take my two boys as his slaves.”

2 Elisha replied to her, “How can I help you? Tell me, what do you have in your house?”

“Your servant has nothing there at all,” she said, “except a small jar of olive oil.”

3 Elisha said, “Go around and ask all your neighbors for empty jars. Don’t ask for just a few. 4 Then go inside and shut the door behind you and your sons. Pour oil into all the jars, and as each is filled, put it to one side.”

5 She left him and shut the door behind her and her sons. They brought the jars to her and she kept pouring. 6 When all the jars were full, she said to her son, “Bring me another one.”

But he replied, “There is not a jar left.” Then the oil stopped flowing.

7 She went and told the man of God, and he said, “Go, sell the oil and pay your debts. You and your sons can live on what is left.”

Let’s Breakdown the Text:

Forward Thinkers, my next point is a hard pill to swallow but in the year of Increased Growth I must teach until people are delivered out of lack and debt. My goal is to teach this generation so the next generation will be better.

Verse 1: A good man dies/ A man that served God dies/ A man that loved God dies

Forward Thinkers, even though his wife called him a good man, he died leaving his family in debt and bondage. Please pause and think about that.

I had an awesome conversation this past weekend after a funeral with a young Husband and Father. He said he knew he was saved and going to heaven but he was afraid of death. After we got deeper in the conversation we came to the conclusion that he was not actually afraid of dying but he feared dying before he had set his family up in a position where they could live without worry in his absence.

Proverbs 13:22New International Version (NIV)

22 A good person leaves an inheritance for their children’s children, but a sinner’s wealth is stored up for the righteous.

Forward Thinkers, it’s time we move from just being called good to being Godly. A Godly man doesn’t leave his family in bondage and debt depending on Go Fund Me.

Verse 2: Forward Thinkers, I have a question: what’s in your house?

With enough faith, whatever you currently have can be turned into a seed of faith to increase you and your family.

God will never leave us empty handed. We just need to have the divine insight to properly play our hand.

Verse 3: Obedience to God’s Word will reposition us to receive.

‘Go and Ask’ is the word to obey that will open you up to receive.

1) Faith to Go 2) Faith to Ask

Forward Thinkers, your level of faith will determine the level of your request.

Remember, you will never ask, think, or imagine beyond your level of faith.

Verse 4: Go inside and Shut the door behind you.

– Shut the door of your Past.

– Shut the door in the Face of Lack.

– Shut the door because your breakthrough is on this side.

Verse 5: Pour Oil into the Jars

– It took both faith and action to acquire the jars.

– It will take both faith and action to fill the jars.

– It will take both faith and action to continue trusting God.

Verse 6: All the jars are now Full and the Oil Stopped Flowing

– She had reached her level of faith; therefore the supernatural increase stopped.

– There was no limit placed on her from heaven; therefore her limitations were self-made.

– Forward Thinkers, no excuses in 2018. It’s on you and your faith.

Verse 7: Go Sell the Oil

Forward Thinkers, God made a way but we must still work our faith.

Pay Your Debt

God made a way but we must be good Stewards over what God blessed us with and pay our debts.

Live On What’s Left

Forward Thinkers, trusting and obeying God while walking by faith will always leave us with something leftover and God will bless our leftovers with Increased Growth.

Forward Thinkers, the Tither gives 10% in faith with 90% left to live off under an open heaven.

The little boy with the fish and bread gave all he had but after Jesus blessed what he gave in faith, everybody ate and there were still 12 baskets left over for him to take home to bless his mother.

4 Closing Points

1) Learn God’s Plan to Increase

2) Work God’s Plan to Increase

3) Obey God’s Plan to Increase

4) Trust God’s Plan to Increase

