Increased Growth

Forward Thinkers, in the year 2018, we are operating under a prophetic promise of Increased Growth.

But, Forward Thinkers, we have a part to play in our ultimate outcomes. There are no excuses in 2018. We must choose to grow, increase, progress, and excel in whatever arena we are operating in.

Forward Thinkers, are you willing to go all in for your success and legacy?

Forward Thinkers, are you ready to take FULL RESPONSIBILITY FOR YOUR STATUS?

Forward Thinkers, the bible says faith without works is dead. James 2:20 The Message (MSG)

19-20 Do I hear you professing to believe in the one and only God, but then observe you complacently sitting back as if you had done something wonderful? That’s just great. Demons do that, but what good does it do them? Use your heads! Do you suppose for a minute that you can cut faith and works in two and not end up with a corpse on your hands?

Forward Thinkers, many are suffering while claiming to have faith because they are trying to achieve by applying the principle of work. God commands us to have both faith and works as we are expecting Him to bless the works of our hands.

Forward Thinkers, Jesus said we must work while it is day because at night no man will be able to work.

John 9:4-5 New International Version (NIV)

4 As long as it is day, we must do the works of him who sent me. Night is coming, when no one can work. 5 While I am in the world, I am the light of the world.

Forward Thinkers, in order to go forward in 2018 we must take advantage of every opportunity God blesses us with to work the abilities He gave us. Forward Thinkers, the outcome of our work will bring light into a dark world. It’s time to stop sleeping. We must wake up and go to work.

Forward Thinkers, Jesus often responded to the issues of life by telling people it shall be done for you according to your faith. Matthew 9:29 New International Version (NIV) 29 then he touched their eyes and said, “According to your faith let it be done to you.”

Forward Thinkers, in 2018 you will progress only as far as your level of faith. Stop blaming others; look in mirror. I call Matthew 9:29 the excuse eliminator.

Forward Thinkers, the bible shows us clearly that a lack of faith limited the number of miracles Jesus was able to perform.

Let’s take a look at three men with difficult assignments and observe how they performed under pressure.

Adam, the first man on earth, went to sleep one day single and woke up married with no playbook on how to be successful at marriage.

Noah was told to build an ark to survive the flood with no previous knowledge of what’s a flood or an ark.

Abram was living during the times of Sodom and Gomorrah where there were no rules to living and everything imaginable was happening, but God told him to live by faith and lead others on a journey of faith.

Forward Thinkers, before you judge their lives too hard, remember we have the life of Jesus Christ as an example and we still fall short and they had no examples to follow after.

Living Life by faith Living Life with structure Living Life on purpose

Let’s go deeper:

Living Life By Faith

Hebrews 11:6 New Living Translation (NLT)

6 And it is impossible to please God without faith. Anyone who wants to come to him must believe that God exists and that he rewards those who sincerely seek him.

Forward Thinkers, Adam had to trust God 100% for directions, transportation, and manifestation because everything was a first time experience for him.

Forward Thinkers, when you are connected and in tune with God, your covenant connection covers your lack of experience.

Forward Thinkers, notice Adam did well as long as he stayed connected with his creator.

Forward Thinkers, Noah had to start where he was with no previous experience and he had to trust God for a support system.

Forward Thinkers, Noah kept going when it appeared nothing was happening and his consistent commitment saved him from the flood.

Forward Thinkers, Abram had to walk by faith out of a heathen community and go where God said to go, often without much advanced information.

Forward Thinkers, Abram had to choose God over everything and everybody else daily.

Forward Thinkers, Abram had to wait in faith a long time, but in due time everything God promised Abram became his reality.

Living Life With Structure

Forward Thinkers, all three men had structured lifestyles during their times of success and all three spent private time with God getting revelations that showed up as success in their public life. I pray we left being a private failure fronting like public success back in 2017.

Forward Thinkers, notice all three had others depending on them getting it right.

When Adam let the devil take his place and led Adam’s lack of structure cost them the rights to the garden.

Noah got drunk and his lack of structure brought division among his sons creating generations of battles and giving birth to what we call the Haves and Have Not’s.

Abram lied about his wife being his Sister and got ran out of town and he also took Lot with him when God had said no, causing God to stop talking to him until he got back under structure.

Forward Thinkers, a lack of structure creates noise that silences the voice of God and a lack of structure will always cause you to take some loses.

Living Life On Purpose

Adam’s purpose was to oversee, dominate and represent God in all earthly affairs.

Noah’s purpose was to build an ark and save man from the flood.

Abram’s purpose was to become the Father of Faith.

Forward Thinkers, we are all born with a purpose.

The legacy of success or lack of success of these three men can be debated but if we view their lives in totality we can gain valuable insight on how to live a life worth living because we were all born with a purpose.

Forward Thinkers, unfortunately many will live without living in purpose and end up dying full of untapped potential.

Forward Thinkers let 2018 be your year to:

Reset Your Mind Set Restart NOW Commit to living your life under an anointing of Increased Growth in every area of your life

