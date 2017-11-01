Is Life All About Money?

Because if it is, God help us! No one is seeking to be judgmental, not even the “Great Book Of Life”. It is an individual’s own moral conscience that does the judging because, ultimately: “God judgeth the righteous, and God is angry with the wicked every day.” (Psalms 7: 11). The objective is simply to bring to the moral conscience of “God-fearing-Americans” that: “For the love of money is the root of all evil: which while some coveted after, they have erred from the faith, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows.” (I Timothy 6:10). Because: “He who loves money will not be satisfied with money, nor he who loves abundance with its income.” (Ecclesiastes 5: 10 “NASB”). President Trump in an “ungodly” manner has chosen to inject “devilish” confusion into the national debate concerning Civil Rights (The First Amendment) and police brutality against minorities, especially Black Americans. Kneeling is an honorable position which gives God the honor and the glory in all things. Of course, seemingly, this positional form of “godly” prostration is one that President Trump is not familiar with. Every day men and women in the “U. S. Military System” risk their lives in defense of the Human Rights and Civil Rights of all Americans. If this is not the case, we need to change the U. S. Constitution. Therefore, as a society, America should not arbitrarily strip individuals of their Human Rights because of disagreement with the lawful “protest” Constitutional processes employed.

Adding to the spiritual-moral-confusion, the owner of the Dallas Cowboys, Jerry Jones, has injected the issue of financial gain (money) into the spiritual-moral-equation of First Amendment Rights! Mr. Jones’s rationale for his “money-making-position” is simply: “It is all about the bottom-line-economics (money)”. We all know why President Trump jumped in the “fray” of a First Amendment Rights issue in order to change the narrative from Civil Rights to disrespecting “WHITES”. And, of course, most Christian Right Evangelicals went for the “okey-doke” because of the racial make-up of the NFL. Most assuredly, a round object cannot be placed in a square hole. But, we all should “Take heed, and beware of covetousness: for a man’s life consisteth not in the abundance of the things which he possesseth.” (Luke 12: 15). Without a doubt, President Trump is a “vulgar” businessman who does not know how to love and serve God by loving and serving others. Four (4) bankruptcies are not spiritual-moral characteristics of a “good-moral-businessman”. By the way, always lying and scandalizing others are not qualities of a God-fearing-individual simply because God hates a lying tongue (Proverbs 6: 17). Every individual must sacrifice because life is about sacrifices. But, how do we ensure that every individual is indeed sacrificing? Unfortunately, Mr. Jerry Jones is demanding that football players sacrifice their Constitutional Civil Rights to be able to peacefully protest social injustices so both can make money. Of course, Mr. Jones makes more money than the entire football operation because he has a “sweetheart-low-tax-paying-deal”. Questions: If football players are willing to give-up their First Amendment Rights: Is Mr. Jones willing to reduce the price of ticket sales, football paraphilia, parking fees, food, beverages, and pay more in taxes? I don’t think so! Christian Right Evangelicals, this scripture is why the owner of the Dallas Cowboys is not willing to make the sacrifices listed above. Behold Jesus’s words to the rich young man who came to Him and said, Good Master, what good thing shall I do, that I may have eternal life? Jesus answered by saying: “Why callest me good? There is none good but one, that is, God: but if thou wilt enter into life, keep the commandments…..The young man saith unto him, All these things have I kept from my youth up: what lack I yet? Jesus said unto him, go sell that thou hast, and give to the poor, and thou shalt have treasure in heaven: and come and follow me. But when the young man heard that saying, he went away sorrowful: for he had great possessions. Then Jesus said unto his disciples, Verily I say unto you, That a rich man shall hardly enter into the Kingdom of heaven. And again I say unto you, it is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle, than for a rich man to enter into the Kingdom of God.” (Matthew 19: 16-23). Christian Right Evangelicals, this is why if any individual lacks wisdom, let him ask God, because: “For he that wavereth is like a wave of the sea driven with the wind and tossed. For let not that man think that he shall receive any thing of the Lord. A double minded man is unstable in all of his ways.” (James 1: 5-8).

Initially, Mr. Jones kneeled with the players highlighting their First Amendment Right (s) (Cause) in order to make money. Now, he is emphatically insisting that Dallas Cowboy players stand in order to make money with him, not kneel in dignity for themselves. In other words, stand or get fired. Hence, it is all about the principle of making money, not the spiritual (human) rights of others. Similarly, the most unprepared President in the history of American society is utilizing the “Office of President” to make money. President Trump’s desire is not to faithfully serve a Great Nation, because of its founding documents (Preamble and U. S. Constitution), but to reestablish a White Privilege Oriented America: Make America Great “White” Again. Take heed, President Trump’s America as well as those who want something for nothing: “Righteousness exalts a nation: but sin is a reproach to any people.” (Proverbs 14: 34). All of this “spiritual-moral-political” confusion is being orchestrated in conjunction with hypocritical Christian Right Evangelicals, and their superficial-misguided-interpretation of Christianity: “Professing themselves to be wise, they became fools,” (Romans 1: 22). More importantly, “For God is not the author of confusion, but of peace, as in all churches of the saints. (1 Corinthians 14: 33). America, even Jesus Christ, the Righteous One, had difficulties in explaining to “self-righteous-individuals” that: “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called sons of God.” (Matthew 5: 9). Christian Right Evangelicals are you churches of the Saints? Or are you churches of DARKNESS? Because spiritual-confusion has been flourishing in America for almost 400 years! Slavery was and is spiritual confusion. Most Americans believe that LIFE is about God, Family and Country (service to others). Hence, the spiritual-concept of “I am my brother’s keeper” is America’s credo. Simply because “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all Men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness—”. Unfortunately, there are some fellow Americans who refuse, or they cannot spiritually live in accordance with these moral principles and precepts. In fact, they ask the Cain question: “Am I My Brother’s Keeper”. And, their response is invariably: “Who Is My Brother?” Questions: Are we Cain’s children? Or are we Children of God? Selah!