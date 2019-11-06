Issa Rae and Lakeith Stanfield Are Super Sexy and In Love in ‘The Photograph’ Trailer

The first trailer for Issa Rae and LaKeith Stanfield’s Valentine’s Day rom-com has dropped, and it’s super sexy.

Refinery 29 has a breakdown of the plot:

Rae plays Mae Morton, whose mother, famous photographer Christina Eames, has died suddenly, leaving her without any sense of closure. Theirs was a fraught relationship, and Mae finds herself angry and hurt — until she finds an old black and white photograph hidden in a safety deposit box that may hold the key to her mother’s life story. Around the same time, Mae meets Michael Block (Stanfield), an up-and-coming journalist writing a story about her mother’s career. Together, they strive to solve the mystery of Christina’s past — and fall in love in the process. But can it last?

“I don’t want to lose you because I’m afraid to love you,” Mae says in the trailer.

“You don’t have to be afraid,” Michael replies.

Stella Meghie wrote and directed the project, billed as a “sweeping love story about forgiveness and finding the courage to seek the truth” as it takes viewers on a journey of two parallel love stories.

The film co-stars Chelsea Peretti, Chante Adams, Kelvin Harrison, Jr., Jasmine Cephas Jones, Lil Rel Howery, Rob Morgan, Courtney B. Vance, and Rae’s Insecure costar Y’lan Noel. The film was produced by Will Packer.

“The Photograph” hits theaters February 14.

In related news, Rae, known for starring on HBO’s “Insecure,” will be executive producing a new half-hour comedy series titled “Rap Sh*t” for upcoming streaming service HBO Max.