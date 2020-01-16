It Was the Best at Times, It Was the Worst at Times: Houston Texans Fall to the Kansas City Chiefs 51-31

The Houston Texans ended their 2019 season in a heartbreaking loss to the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC divisional playoff game on Sunday. What makes the defeat pill that much harder to swallow is the fact that the Texans got off to an incredible start.



The Texans jumped out to an early 24-0 lead against the Chiefs as three touchdowns were scored in the first quarter. Houston would go on to only score 7 more points which simply wasn’t enough to defeat their opponent. The final score was 51-31 and the irony of it all is while they, at a time led by 20 points, they were also defeated by 20 points.



Texans QB Deshaun Watson finished the game completing 31 of 52 passes for 388 yards with two touchdowns. He turned on the jets for 37 yards and had a 95.7 passer rating.



“That’s playoff football,” Deshaun Watson said. “Two great teams going at it, going back and forth dealing with adversity and we couldn’t flip the script. That’s pretty much the whole thing.”



A couple of key members of the Texans operation had been sidelined by injury but suited up to play in Sunday’s matchup. That included JJ Watt and Will Fuller. While their presence undoubtedly added a necessary spark to the team’s morale, it was evident that both players are still recovering and getting back up to speed.



Fuller explained, “I wanted to be out there, playoff game and all, but I wanted to get a win. It was tough losing because one and done, you lose and you’re out. (You) wait a long time to play another game so it’s going to be tough.”



Watt expressed, “As a defense, we have to go out there and we have to make a stop. Somebody’s got to make a play. That’s the same thing as last week and same thing as any football game. Somebody has to go make a play to change it, especially when momentum swings like that. We didn’t do that so I put that on my shoulders.”



The game began to slip away from the Texans once Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes got going. Mahomes was 23 of 35 for 321 yards with 5 touchdowns. His stats would have easily been higher had his receivers not had a bit of the butterfingers. His jets added another 53 yards of coverage.



The Chiefs managed to score on seven consecutive possessions and frankly, that productivity put the game out of reach for the Texans. In the end, the Chiefs fought their way back to another AFC championship game for the second season in a row.



While the Texans playoff dreams have been put on hold for now, it may be for the best as they continue to get better, to heal, and regroup for the next season.