It’s a Bit of a Houston Takeover at Coachella This Year

AMERICA’S MOST FAMOUS MUSIC FESTIVAL—for better or for worse—released its 2020 lineup last week, and, sorry to do this, but…it’s lit.

That’s because Travis Scott is one of three headliners this year—both Saturdays—along with Rage Against the Machine (Friday) and Frank Ocean (Sunday). Pre-sale started Monday for this year’s Coachella dates, April 10-12 (already sold-out) and 17-19.

Scott’s been a festival staple in recent years, headlining everything from Made in America to Governors Ball while famously starting Astroworld Fest here at NRG in 2018. And now, like the great Beyoncé before him, he will own the Coachella stage for two surely chaotic nights and do his hometown proud.

Speaking of, can you believe it’s been almost two years since Beychella, Yoncé’s groundbreaking headlining set-turned-ode to HBCUs-turned Netflix documentary? Us either. FWIW, Scott also performed then—on Friday—though no one remembers much else but Bey’s Homecoming, understandably.

And La Flame isn’t the only one repping H-Town in the desert this year, either: Our own Megan Thee Stallion earned second billing—aka the largest font type aside from headliners—on Friday, meaning the music industry (or at least the music industry so much as Coachella represents it) equates her star power (or star power so much as ability to move $429 GA tickets) with fellow “second-tier” performers like Lana Del Rey, Calvin Harris, 21 Savage, Da Baby, and Ari Lennox. Not bad for an artist who only released her debut album this past May.

Finally, we must talk about Brockhampton, the hip-hop boy band collective with a (third-line) Friday set at Coachella. Though the group—another festival fave—technically hails from San Marcos, we count them as a Houston export because of the critical role The Woodlands High School played in the band’s formation: that’s where former students and bandmates Matt Champion, Kevin Abstract, Joba, Merlyn Wood, and (former member) Ameer Van met.

So, all told, it’s a great year for Houston music in the mainstream. And even though we know there’s so much more musical talent here—always has been, always will be—and we don’t need any festival to prove it, it’s still nice to be recognized, isn’t it? Now, get your space buns and body glitter ready.