Ivy League Educational & Charities Foundation and Xi Alpha Omega Chapter Collaborate to Honor Future Pioneers in the Houston Area

ABOVE: ILECF and A.S.C.E.N.D. collaborate to award and celebrate deserving local Houston area students

The Ivy League Educational & Charities Foundation (ILECF), a Section 501(c) organization established in 2002 by Xi Alpha Omega Chapter (XAO) of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated to promote and provide financial support for education, collaborated last month with the Achievement, Self-Awareness, Communication, Engagement, Networking, Development (A.S.C.E.N.D.) Committee, chaired by Roxie McKinney, and part of Target I: Educational Enrichment on the international program Launching New Dimensions of Service to award and celebrate local Houston area students.

The event was entitled “Excellence Center Stage: A Salute to Scholars” and took place at The Ensemble Theater in Houston. June is graduation month for students participating in the A.S.C.E.N.D. Program, whose goal is to assist and prepare high school students for college and their impending careers. During the event, A.S.C.E.N.D. participants were recognized for either participating in or completing the program cycle. Awards were given to the Most Outstanding A.S.C.E.N.D. student, graduating seniors, and for the Most Outstanding STEM Project.

The program acknowledged graduating senior, Perry Timms, Jr., who will attend Grambling State University in the fall. The Most Outstanding A.S.C.E.N.D. Student was awarded to Shelbi Woodard, who has attended all program sessions and is now a junior in high school, and is a first-year A.S.C.E.N.D. participant. The Most Outstanding STEM Project was also awarded to Shelbi Woodard, who presented her innovative project that sought to reinvent and improve the way Americans vote in the United States. Her project, along with the projects of other A.S.C.E.N.D. participants, were presented before the event.

In addition to the 17 A.S.C.E.N.D. participants who were honored, the ILECF Scholarship Committee also honored and awarded ten 2017 high school seniors with $1,000 scholarships.

The names of the 2017 ILECF scholarship recipients are as follows: Tia Brionne Johnson (George Ranch High School), Angelina Ossimetha (Bellaire High School), Elissa Nicole Loftis (James Madison High School), Phillip Lee Prater (Glenda Dawson High School), Jamayah Danae Hill (Westbury High School), Monet Shanaya Serieux (Cypress Ranch High School), Meagan Arnell Smith (Atascocita High School), Jamlya Venea Hoyt (Benjamin O. Davis High School), Jasmine Louise Geyen (Awty International School), and Alexandra Rojas (Carnegie Vanguard High School).

The following students were celebrated for participating in Cycle 3 of the A.S.C.E.N.D. Program: Adrianna Rodgers, Alexander Mayberry, Ashlynd Clausell, Brandy Burgess, Daniel Hinton, Deedee Johnson, Jayd McCaffie, Re’al Myers, Milan Jackson, Perry Timms, Jr., Setheeiona Handy, and Vanicia Kendall. A.S.C.E.N.D. students were also eligible for a completion certificate if they attended at least 80 percent of the program’s sessions during the cycle before the June graduation. The following students were celebrated for their completion of Cycle 3 of the A.S.C.E.N.D. Program: Alexis Bell, Amari Bingley, Shelbi Woodard, Tatiana Pinkins, and Temi Dada.

ILECF Board of Directors in attendance were: Pamela Holmes, Laquetta Kennedy, Dr. Shawn Simmons, Tracey Lewis (President, XAO), Chamelia Robinson (Vice-President, XAO), Amie Francis (Treasurer, XAO), and Evett Turner (Secretary, XAO). Also in attendance were: Regina Titus (Educational Enrichment Chairman), Willie Anderson, Sherriel Moseley, Schelda Williams, Dr. Silvia Williams (ILECF Scholarship Committee Co-Chairmen), parents, family, and friends of the students, A.S.C.E.N.D. Committee members, as well as members of XAO. The event and reception were co-sponsored by ILECF and XAO.

For more information, contact Tracey Lewis, President, Xi Alpha Omega at president@xialphaomega.com or visit Xi Alpha Omega’s website at www.xialphaomega.com, or visit Ivy League Educational and Charities Foundation’s website at www.ilecf.com.