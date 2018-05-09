J. Cole Announces KOD Tour with Young Thug

After returning back to his element on the performance side with JMBLYA Fest last weekend, J. Cole announced his KOD Tour via Instagram on Tuesday morning (May 8).

The 34-date tour will kick off in Miami Aug. 9 with Young Thug serving as his special guest throughout the summer trek. Along the way, Cole World will cruise through several notable markets including Houston, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, New York and more, before concluding Oct. 10 in Boston. In between his multi-city jaunt, Cole will launch his inaugural Dreamville Festival in his home state of North Carolina on Sept. 15.

General public will have the opportunity to purchase tickets May 12 at 10 a.m. local time at Dreamville.com and LiveNation.com.